No major widespread weather activity indicated in the available forecast

Rain and thunderstorms in parts of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh

Rainfall, with isolated heavy to very heavy showers possible

India is expected to experience contrasting weather conditions on Saturday, November 21, as the remnants of Cyclone Akvan continue to influence weather across eastern and northeastern regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds in several states, even as the system weakens after crossing the Odisha coast. Meanwhile, winter-like conditions are becoming more noticeable in northern India. Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh may experience dense fog, which could reduce visibility during the morning hours. Southern states are also likely to receive rainfall over the coming days. Keep reading to know in detail.

Cyclone Akvan Weakens After Landfall: What Is Its Impact on Weather?

Cyclone Akvan crossed the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts near Gopalpur between 7:30 am and 8:30 am on November 20. It made landfall with sustained wind speeds of 70-80 kmph and gusts reaching 90 kmph. After crossing the coast, the system weakened into a deep depression over south coastal Odisha.

IMD Rain Alert Today: Which States Will Receive Heavy Rainfall?

The IMD has issued rainfall warnings for several states on November 21. Assam and Meghalaya may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, while other eastern and northeastern states are also likely to experience heavy showers.