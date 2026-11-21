IMD Weather Today, November 21, 2026: Cyclone Akvan’s After-Effects Bring Rain to Eastern India; Dense Fog Alert in North
The IMD has forecast rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across several states after Cyclone Akvan. Delhi, Punjab and Haryana may experience dense fog. Check the state-wise weather forecast.
India is expected to experience contrasting weather conditions on Saturday, November 21, as the remnants of Cyclone Akvan continue to influence weather across eastern and northeastern regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds in several states, even as the system weakens after crossing the Odisha coast. Meanwhile, winter-like conditions are becoming more noticeable in northern India. Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh may experience dense fog, which could reduce visibility during the morning hours. Southern states are also likely to receive rainfall over the coming days. Keep reading to know in detail.
IMD Weather Today: Key Highlights Across India
|Region
|Expected Weather Conditions
|North India
|Dense fog in parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh
|East India
|Rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds (driven by Cyclone Akvan remnants)
|Northeast India
|Rainfall, with isolated heavy to very heavy showers possible
|Central India
|Rain and thunderstorms in parts of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh
|South India
|Rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and nearby regions
|West India
|No major widespread weather activity indicated in the available forecast
Cyclone Akvan Weakens After Landfall: What Is Its Impact on Weather?
Cyclone Akvan crossed the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts near Gopalpur between 7:30 am and 8:30 am on November 20. It made landfall with sustained wind speeds of 70-80 kmph and gusts reaching 90 kmph. After crossing the coast, the system weakened into a deep depression over south coastal Odisha.
IMD Rain Alert Today: Which States Will Receive Heavy Rainfall?
The IMD has issued rainfall warnings for several states on November 21. Assam and Meghalaya may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, while other eastern and northeastern states are also likely to experience heavy showers.
|State or Region
|Weather Forecast for November 21
|Odisha
|Rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds at isolated places
|West Bengal
|Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds
|Bihar
|Heavy rainfall likely over southeast Bihar
|Jharkhand
|Heavy rainfall at isolated places
|Chhattisgarh
|Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning
|Assam and Meghalaya
|Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places
|Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura
|Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms
|East Madhya Pradesh
|Thunderstorms and gusty winds at isolated places
Weather Forecast for November 22 to November 26: What Will Change?
Although Cyclone Akvan has weakened, its remnants and other weather systems are expected to influence conditions across different parts of India. Rainfall activity is likely to continue in eastern and southern states, while fog may persist in parts of northern India.
|Date
|States or Regions
|Expected Weather
|November 22
|Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and parts of Northeast India
|Rainfall in some areas
|November 23
|Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and southern states
|Scattered showers and thunderstorms
|November 24
|Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, and Kerala
|Rainfall and thunderstorms
|November 25
|Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, and parts of Karnataka
|Widespread rainfall in some areas
|November 26
|Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala
|Rainfall at isolated places
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.