UPESSC Principal Result 2026 OUT: Download Merit List PDF at upessc.up.gov.in
UP Principal Result 2026: UPESSC has releasedthe Principal written exam result 2026 for 111 posts in aided degree and women's colleges. The exam was held on 24 September 2026. Candidates can download the result PDF from upessc.up.gov.in and prepare for the next round.
Key Points
- UPESSC released Principal Result 2026 on November 20, 2026.
- The result is for the written exam held on September 24, 2026.
- The exam was for 111 Principal posts in aided degree and women's colleges.
UPESSC Principal Result 2026 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the UPESSC Principal Result 2026 on November 20, 2026. The result is for the written exam held on 24 September 2026. The exam was for 111 Principal posts in aided degree colleges and women's colleges across Uttar Pradesh. Candidates can check their roll number in the result PDF on the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. The PDF shows who has qualified for the next stage. Shortlisted candidates must now prepare for the interview and document verification. In this article, we share the direct link, steps to check the result, and what to do next
UP Principal Result 2026 PDF Download
Candidates can now download the UPESSC Principal Result 2026 PDF from the commission's official website. The result notice lists the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates for the Principal posts. Open the PDF and check your roll number carefully. Save a copy for later use.
|
UP Principal Result 2026
UP Principal Cutoff 2026
UPESSC has also released the Principal exam 2026 cutoff marks. This is the minimum score needed to move to the next stage. As per the notice for Advt. No. 02/2026, the cutoff is 243.00 for both male and female candidates. Candidates who meet it are shortlisted for the interview and document verification. Check your marks against the cutoff and watch the official website for the schedule.
UPESSC Principal Result 2026 Highlights
The table below lists the key highlights of the UPESSC Principal Result 2026. It gives the main details in one place so candidates can check them quickly.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj
|
Post Name
|
Principal (Higher Education)
|
Institution / College Type
|
Non-Government Aided Degree Colleges (Co-educational) and Women's Colleges across Uttar Pradesh
|
Total Vacancies
|
111
|
Written Exam Date
|
24 September 2026
|
Written Result Release Date
|
12 October 2026
|
Result Mode
|
Online (Roll-number-wise PDF merit notice)
|
Candidates Shortlisted for Next Stage
|
389
|
Selection Process
|
Written Examination, Personal Interview, and Document Verification (DV)
|
Next Stage
|
Interview and Document Verification(Schedule to be notified separately on the official portal)
|
Official Website
|
upessc.up.gov.in
Steps to Download UPESSC Principal Result 2026
Candidates can check the UPESSC Principal Result 2026 online in a few simple steps. The result is released as a PDF notice, so no login is needed. Follow the steps below to download it.
-
Visit the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, go to the Notices or latest announcements section.
-
Find and click the notice for the Principal written exam result.
-
The result PDF will open on your screen.
-
Press Ctrl+F (or use the search option on mobile) and enter your roll number.
-
If your roll number is listed, you have been shortlisted for the next stage.
-
Download the PDF and save a copy for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com