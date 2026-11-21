UPESSC Principal Result 2026 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the UPESSC Principal Result 2026 on November 20, 2026. The result is for the written exam held on 24 September 2026. The exam was for 111 Principal posts in aided degree colleges and women's colleges across Uttar Pradesh. Candidates can check their roll number in the result PDF on the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. The PDF shows who has qualified for the next stage. Shortlisted candidates must now prepare for the interview and document verification. In this article, we share the direct link, steps to check the result, and what to do next

UP Principal Result 2026 PDF Download

Candidates can now download the UPESSC Principal Result 2026 PDF from the commission's official website. The result notice lists the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates for the Principal posts. Open the PDF and check your roll number carefully. Save a copy for later use.