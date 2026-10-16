What Does a 95 Percentile Score Mean in JEE Main Marks?

JEE Marks 2026: Candidates securing marks at 95 percentile depends on the difficulty level of the shift-wise exam and the normalization process by NTA (National Testing Agency). To check whether you have qualified for the exam and are eligible for JEE Advanced, it is important to know what marks you have acquired as per your shift. At 95 percentile, candidates can secure marks ranging from 120 - 130 with All India Rank between 50,000 - 60,000. If you have secured 95% percentile, this means you are among the top 5% candidates appeared for the JEE Main exam. Such changes in the difficulty of the test over time mean that raw scores can vary. The percentile, hence, is a useful normalization measure in providing your ranking and estimating your chances of admission into select engineering courses or examination formats.

Check| 20 Marks in JEE Main 2026: Expected Percentile, Rank, Qualification Status and College Options JEE Main 2026: Overview JEE Main 2026 second session exam was conducted on 2 to 8 April 2026. The exam was conducted at a total of 566 examination centers across 304 cities nationwide and 14 cities outside India. It was a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in which an estimated 11.23 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Candidates can find relevant details shared below. Particulars April Exam Details Conducting Authority National Testing Agency (NTA) Official Website jeemain.nta.nic.in/ Application Window February 1 – 25, 2026 (Reopened: March 12–13, 2026) Exam City Intimation Slip March 21, 2026 Admit Card Release Date March 29, 2026 Exam Dates April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8, 2026 Provisional Answer Key Date April 11, 2026 Official Question Paper Release April 9, 2026 Result Declaration Date April 20, 2026

Check| 150 Marks in JEE Main 2026: Expected Percentile, Rank, Qualification Status and College Options What are JEE Main Marks? Difference Between Marks and Percentile JEE Main marks are the actual score obtained in exams will be the marks you get out of 300 based on your correct responses to questions (with negative marking system for wrong answers). While a percentile is a relative score indicating how many people performed better than you in that particular examination session. To explain in easy terms, JEE Main marks mean the achievement made in answering numerous questions, while percentile refers to the position one stands or ranks against other candidates who also appeared for the exam. Check| 260 Marks in JEE Main 2026: Percentile, Rank & Top Colleges for CSE JEE Main 2026: Expected Marks at 95 Percentile Score

While analysing the marks, candidates must keep in mind the expected marks may range as per different factors. The table highlights the percentile range, offering marks evaluation for 96 to 94 percentile. Check the table to understand the expected marks along with All India Rank (CRL). Percentile Expected Marks (out of 300) Expected All India Rank (CRL) 96 130 - 145 40,000 - 45,000 95.5 125 - 135 45,000 - 50,000 95 120 - 130 50,000 - 60,000 94.5 110 - 120 60,000 - 65,000 94 105 - 115 65,000 - 70,000 Also check JEE Main and Advanced College predictor, to estimate your college options based on the rank and percentile acquired in the exam. JEE Main and Advanced College Predictor What’s Next After Scoring 95 Percentile Score? After scoring 95 percentile or closer, candidates have option to appear for JEE Advanced exam along with: