WB NEET UG 2026 Online Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins at wbmcc.nic.in; Check Dates & Full Schedule
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has officially opened the online registration window for the WB NEET UG 2026 Online Stray Vacancy Round. Qualified NEET UG 2026 candidates seeking admission to vacant MBBS and BDS seats in West Bengal medical and dental colleges can register and pay the counselling fee online today at wbmcc.nic.in.
WB NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has launched the online registration portal for the WB NEET UG 2026 Online Stray Vacancy Round. NEET UG 2026 qualified candidates who want to get admitted to any vacant MBBS/BDS seats in the West Bengal medical & dental colleges can register and pay the counselling fees online on wbmcc.nic.in.
As per the updated schedule released by the Directorate of Medical Education, the online registration process will be open only on October 16, 2026, between 11:00 AM and 8:00 PM, whereas the online fee payment process will remain open till midnight. After registration, mandatory verification of candidates' documents will be done on October 17, 2026, between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM at the concerned institution center. WBMCC will declare the list of verified candidates along with seat matrix after 5:00 PM on October 17, 2026. The verified candidates will be able to fill in and lock their college preferences from 6:00 PM on October 17 to 10:00 AM on October 18, 2026. The result of seat allotment for the Stray Vacancy Round will be out by 12:00 PM on October 23, 2026.
WB NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: Complete Schedule
Below are the complete schedule for the WB NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round:
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Counselling Activity / Event
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Official Date & Server Time Schedule
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Official Portal
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Online Registration
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October 16, 2026 (11:00 AM to 8:00 PM)
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Online Counselling Fee Payment
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October 16, 2026 (11:00 AM to 8:00 PM)
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Candidate Document Verification
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October 17, 2026 (9:00 AM to 4:00 PM)
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Designated Verification Centers
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Publication of Verified List & Seat Matrix
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October 17, 2026 (After 5:00 PM)
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Online Choice Filling & Locking
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October 17, 2026 – October 18, 2026
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Declaration of Seat Allotment Result
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October 23, 2026 (By 12:00 Noon)
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Physical Reporting & College Admission
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October 23, 24, and 26, 2026 (10:00 AM to 4:00 PM)
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Allotted Medical/Dental Colleges
How To Register For The WB NEET UG 2026 Online Stray Vacancy Round Registration?
To register for the WB NEET UG 2026 online stray vacancy round registration follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of the West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee at wbmcc.nic.in and click on the UG Medical & Dental Counselling tab from the homepage.
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Navigate to the Online Stray Vacancy Round Registration and login into the site using your NEET UG Roll Number, Application Number, and Password.
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Fill the online application form through proper verification of personal particulars, academic qualification, category status, and selecting proper domicile certificate of West Bengal.
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Make the non-refundable counselling fee payment online via net banking, credit/debit card, or UPI and download the auto-generated payment receipt.
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Check the correctness of all the entered particulars, confirm your registration form submission, and take a printout of the Registration Acknowledgement Slip.
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Visit your allotted center for physical verification process of documents along with the acknowledgment slip of registration form.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.