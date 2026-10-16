WB NEET UG 2026 Online Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins at wbmcc.nic.in; Check Dates & Full Schedule

WB NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has launched the online registration portal for the WB NEET UG 2026 Online Stray Vacancy Round. NEET UG 2026 qualified candidates who want to get admitted to any vacant MBBS/BDS seats in the West Bengal medical & dental colleges can register and pay the counselling fees online on wbmcc.nic.in.

As per the updated schedule released by the Directorate of Medical Education, the online registration process will be open only on October 16, 2026, between 11:00 AM and 8:00 PM, whereas the online fee payment process will remain open till midnight. After registration, mandatory verification of candidates' documents will be done on October 17, 2026, between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM at the concerned institution center. WBMCC will declare the list of verified candidates along with seat matrix after 5:00 PM on October 17, 2026. The verified candidates will be able to fill in and lock their college preferences from 6:00 PM on October 17 to 10:00 AM on October 18, 2026. The result of seat allotment for the Stray Vacancy Round will be out by 12:00 PM on October 23, 2026.