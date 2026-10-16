OAVS Teacher Salary 2026: Check Principal, PGT & TGT In-Hand Salary & Job Profile
OAVS Teacher Salary 2026: The OAVS has announced the recruitment of Principal, PGT, TGT, PET, and other posts in OAV and OMAS across the state. The OAVS offers a great salary for these posts in the Pay Level-10 to 13. The candidates should check the in-hand salary and the job profile before proceeding to apply for the recruitment. Check this article to know the salary structure.
Key Points
- OAVS announced 815 vacancies for various teaching posts for the 2026 recruitment.
- Salaries for 2026 OAVS posts range from Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 67,700 as per ORSP Rules.
- OAVS teachers for 2026 will receive Pay Level-9 to 13, plus HRA (4-16%) and DA (9%).
OAVS Teacher Salary 2026: The Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) has advertised a total of 815 vacancies for various positions including Principal, Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Physical Education Teacher, and Arts Teacher. The candidates who are seeking to apply for these positions should check the salary structure for each of these posts. The OAVS provides a lucrative salary in the Pay Level-09 to 13 as per the ORSP Rules. The salary ranges anywhere between the pay scale of Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 67,700/-. The salary varies in Pay Level with each post.
OAVS Teacher Salary 2026 Highlights
The OAVS provides a decent salary to its employees as per the ORSP Rules. The candidates who are seeking to build a career with the OAVS should apply for the current recruitment and check salary structure before proceeding to apply.
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Particulars
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Details
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Name of Recruitment
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OAVS Recruitment 2026
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Conducting Body
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Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS)
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Post Name
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Principal, PGT, TGT, Art Teacher, Physical Education Teacher, Computer Teacher
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OVAS Salary
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As per ORSP Rules, 2017
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Dearness Allowances
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As decided by OAVS from time to time
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House Rent Allowances
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As decided by OAVS from time to time
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Official website
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oav.edu.in
ALSO CHECK: OAVS Teacher Syllabus 2026
OAVS Teacher Pay Level 2026
Before applying for the OAVS Teacher recruitment 2026, the candidates should also check the salary structure and pay level. The post-wise pay level has been provided here.
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S. No.
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Name of the Post
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Current Pay level as per ORSP Rules, 2017
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1
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Principal
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Pay Level-13
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2
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PGT English
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Pay Level-11
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3
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PGT Physics
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Pay Level-11
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4
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PGT Chemistry
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Pay Level-11
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5
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PGT Biology
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Pay Level-11
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6
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PGT Mathematics
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Pay Level-11
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7
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PGT Computer Science
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Pay Level-11
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8
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TGT English
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Pay Level-10
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9
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TGT Odia
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Pay Level-10
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10
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TGT Hindi
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Pay Level-10
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11
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TGT Sanskrit
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Pay Level-10
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12
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TGT Mathematics
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Pay Level-10
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13
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TGT Science
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Pay Level-10
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14
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TGT Social Studies
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Pay Level-10
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15
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Art Teacher
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Pay Level-10
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16
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P.E.T
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Pay Level-9
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17
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Computer Teacher
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Pay Level-9
OAVS Teacher In Hand Salary 2026
The OAVS salary varies post-wise as per the detailed notification. The notification outlines the pay level for different posts advertised by the OAVS such as Principal, PGT, TGT, Art Teacher, Physical Education Teacher, Computer Teacher. Candidates can check the In Hand salary here:
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Post Name
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Pay Level
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Pay Scale (in Rs)
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Grade Pay (in Rs)
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Principal
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Level-13
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67,700
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6,600
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Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)
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Level-11
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47,600
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4,800
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Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) & Art Teacher
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Level-10
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44,900
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4,600
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Physical Education Teacher (PET) & Computer Teacher
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Level-9
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35,400
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4,200
OAVS Teacher Salary Benefits & Allowances 2026
The OAVS teachers and Principal enjoy various benefits and allowances apart from their salary. These include House Rent Allowance (HRA), Dearness Allowance (DA), and other medical benefits. The HRA varies from location to location. It could be anywhere between 4% to 16% of the basic pay. Another allowance, which is the DA, is currently set at 9% of the basic pay. The DA is paid to cover the inflation and maintain the purchasing power parity.
Executive - Editorial
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