OAVS Teacher Salary 2026: Check Principal, PGT & TGT In-Hand Salary & Job Profile

OAVS Teacher Salary 2026: The Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) has advertised a total of 815 vacancies for various positions including Principal, Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Physical Education Teacher, and Arts Teacher. The candidates who are seeking to apply for these positions should check the salary structure for each of these posts. The OAVS provides a lucrative salary in the Pay Level-09 to 13 as per the ORSP Rules. The salary ranges anywhere between the pay scale of Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 67,700/-. The salary varies in Pay Level with each post.

OAVS Teacher Salary 2026 Highlights

The OAVS provides a decent salary to its employees as per the ORSP Rules. The candidates who are seeking to build a career with the OAVS should apply for the current recruitment and check salary structure before proceeding to apply.