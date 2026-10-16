Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date for 3,500 Vacancies; Check Eligibility Here

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Canara Bank, a leading Public Sector Bank is all set to close the online application process for 3500 Graduate Apprentice posts on October 17, 2026. Candidates who have not submitted their online application forms till now can submit it through the official website at canarabank.bank.in. The recruitment is conducted for FY 2026-27 under the Apprentices Act, 1961. The official notification was released on September 25, 2026. The selection process is done on the basis of Class 12 or diploma marks followed by Local Language Test and at last document verification. Candidates will have to undergo one year of training and will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 16,650 during this period.

Applicants are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline to avoid last minute technical problems.