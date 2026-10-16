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Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date for 3,500 Vacancies; Check Eligibility Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 13:44 IST

Canara Bank will close the online application process for 3500 Graduate Apprentice vacancies on October 17, 2026. Candidates can apply online through the Apprenticeship portal. Check this article for application process, eligibility criteria, vacancy distribution, steps to apply. Check all details here.

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date for 3,500 Vacancies; Check Eligibility Here
Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date for 3,500 Vacancies; Check Eligibility Here

Key Points

  • Canara Bank closes applications for 3500 Graduate Apprentice posts on Oct 17, 2026.
  • Applications commenced Oct 1, 2026; register on nats.education.gov.in first.
  • Selected candidates get Rs 16,650 monthly stipend for one year of training.

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Canara Bank, a leading Public Sector Bank is all set to close the online application process for 3500 Graduate Apprentice posts on October 17, 2026. Candidates who have not submitted their online application forms till now can submit it through the official website at canarabank.bank.in. The recruitment is conducted for FY 2026-27 under the Apprentices Act, 1961. The official notification was released on September 25, 2026. The selection process is done on the basis of Class 12 or diploma marks followed by Local Language Test and at last document verification. Candidates will have to undergo one year of training and will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 16,650 during this period.

Applicants are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline to avoid last minute technical problems.

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 online application window has already commenced from October 1, 2026. Candidates must register on the apprenticeship portal at nats.education.gov.in before applying for Apprenticeship Training in the Bank. Check the direct apply link and the official notification in the table below.

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Link 

        Click Here

Canara Bank Apprentice 2026 Notification PDF

        Click Here

Canara Bank Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Interested candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment process from the table given below.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Canara Bank

Post Name

Graduate Apprentice

Total Vacancies

3,500

Application Start Date

October 1, 2026

Last Date of Online Submission of Application Forms

October 17, 2026

Training Period

12 Months

Monthly Stipend

Rs. 16,650/-

Application Mode

Online

Official Website

canarabank.bank.in

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who will apply for the apprenticeship post must remember that they have to fulfill the prescribed eligibility criteria at the time of online submission of the application form. Those who do not meet the required standard and their forms may be rejected by the bank. Check details below.

1. Educational Qualification

  • Candidates must possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government.

  • Candidates must not have graduated before January 1, 2023 and after September 1, 2026.

2. Age Limit

  • The minimum age must be 20 years.

  • The maximum age must be 28 years.

  • Candidates must be born not earlier than September 2, 1998 and not later after September 1, 2006 

  • Age relaxations are applicable to the eligible reserved category candidates as per the applicable government rules.

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Distribution

Candidates who will apply for the Canara Bank Apprentice posts must know that the vacancies are distributed across the states and UTs. There are a total of 29 States and 8 Union Territories. Check the detailed state-wise and UT-wise vacancy distribution below.

No.

State / UT

No of Vacancies

1

Andaman and Nicobar Islands (UT)

4

2

Andhra Pradesh

247

3

Arunachal Pradesh

5

4

Assam

42

5

Bihar

122

6

Chandigarh (UT)

6

7

Chhattisgarh

39

8

Dadra and Nagar Haveli (UT)

1

9

Daman and Diu (UT)

1

10

Delhi (UT)

93

11

Goa

25

12

Gujarat

89

13

Haryana

114

14

Himachal Pradesh

23

15

Jammu and Kashmir

16

16

Jharkhand

74

17

Karnataka

581

18

Kerala

240

19

Ladakh (UT)

1

20

Lakshadweep (UT)

4

21

Madhya Pradesh

110

22

Maharashtra

205

23

Manipur

3

24

Meghalaya

5

25

Mizoram

2

26

Nagaland

4

27

Odisha

104

28

Pondicherry (UT)

4

29

Punjab

96

30

Rajasthan

96

31

Sikkim

4

32

Tamil Nadu

391

33

Telangana

134

34

Tripura

8

35

Uttar Pradesh

409

36

Uttarakhand

48

37

West Bengal

150

Total

All States & UTs

3,500

How to Apply for Canara Bank Apprentice Vacancy 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 application process-

  • Go to the official Canara Bank website at canarabank.bank.in.

  • The homepage will open where you have to visit the recruitment section.

  • Now, click on the link that reads Engagement of Graduate Apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961 for FY 2026-27

  • Complete the registration using login credentials.

  • Fill the application form and upload the supporting documents.

  • Pay the application fees online.

  • Submit the application form and save a copy for future references.

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Application Fees

Candidates must pay the application fees at the time of submission of the online application form. Check the category wise fees distribution below.

Category

Application Fees

UR/EWS/OBC

Rs 500

SC/ST/PwBD 

Not required 

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Oct 16, 2026, 13:44 IST
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