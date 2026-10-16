Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date for 3,500 Vacancies; Check Eligibility Here
Canara Bank will close the online application process for 3500 Graduate Apprentice vacancies on October 17, 2026. Candidates can apply online through the Apprenticeship portal. Check this article for application process, eligibility criteria, vacancy distribution, steps to apply. Check all details here.
Key Points
- Canara Bank closes applications for 3500 Graduate Apprentice posts on Oct 17, 2026.
- Applications commenced Oct 1, 2026; register on nats.education.gov.in first.
- Selected candidates get Rs 16,650 monthly stipend for one year of training.
Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Canara Bank, a leading Public Sector Bank is all set to close the online application process for 3500 Graduate Apprentice posts on October 17, 2026. Candidates who have not submitted their online application forms till now can submit it through the official website at canarabank.bank.in. The recruitment is conducted for FY 2026-27 under the Apprentices Act, 1961. The official notification was released on September 25, 2026. The selection process is done on the basis of Class 12 or diploma marks followed by Local Language Test and at last document verification. Candidates will have to undergo one year of training and will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 16,650 during this period.
Applicants are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline to avoid last minute technical problems.
Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 online application window has already commenced from October 1, 2026. Candidates must register on the apprenticeship portal at nats.education.gov.in before applying for Apprenticeship Training in the Bank. Check the direct apply link and the official notification in the table below.
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Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Link
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Canara Bank Apprentice 2026 Notification PDF
Canara Bank Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Interested candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment process from the table given below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Canara Bank
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Post Name
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Graduate Apprentice
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Total Vacancies
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3,500
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Application Start Date
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October 1, 2026
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Last Date of Online Submission of Application Forms
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October 17, 2026
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Training Period
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12 Months
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Monthly Stipend
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Rs. 16,650/-
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Application Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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canarabank.bank.in
Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who will apply for the apprenticeship post must remember that they have to fulfill the prescribed eligibility criteria at the time of online submission of the application form. Those who do not meet the required standard and their forms may be rejected by the bank. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualification
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Candidates must possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government.
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Candidates must not have graduated before January 1, 2023 and after September 1, 2026.
2. Age Limit
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The minimum age must be 20 years.
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The maximum age must be 28 years.
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Candidates must be born not earlier than September 2, 1998 and not later after September 1, 2006
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Age relaxations are applicable to the eligible reserved category candidates as per the applicable government rules.
Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Distribution
Candidates who will apply for the Canara Bank Apprentice posts must know that the vacancies are distributed across the states and UTs. There are a total of 29 States and 8 Union Territories. Check the detailed state-wise and UT-wise vacancy distribution below.
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No.
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State / UT
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No of Vacancies
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1
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Andaman and Nicobar Islands (UT)
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4
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2
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Andhra Pradesh
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247
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3
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Arunachal Pradesh
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5
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4
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Assam
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42
|
5
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Bihar
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122
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6
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Chandigarh (UT)
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6
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7
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Chhattisgarh
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39
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8
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Dadra and Nagar Haveli (UT)
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1
|
9
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Daman and Diu (UT)
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1
|
10
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Delhi (UT)
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93
|
11
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Goa
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25
|
12
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Gujarat
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89
|
13
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Haryana
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114
|
14
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Himachal Pradesh
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23
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15
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Jammu and Kashmir
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16
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16
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Jharkhand
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74
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17
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Karnataka
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581
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18
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Kerala
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240
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19
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Ladakh (UT)
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1
|
20
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Lakshadweep (UT)
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4
|
21
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Madhya Pradesh
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110
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22
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Maharashtra
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205
|
23
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Manipur
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3
|
24
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Meghalaya
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5
|
25
|
Mizoram
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2
|
26
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Nagaland
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4
|
27
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Odisha
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104
|
28
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Pondicherry (UT)
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4
|
29
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Punjab
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96
|
30
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Rajasthan
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96
|
31
|
Sikkim
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4
|
32
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Tamil Nadu
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391
|
33
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Telangana
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134
|
34
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Tripura
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8
|
35
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Uttar Pradesh
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409
|
36
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Uttarakhand
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48
|
37
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West Bengal
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150
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Total
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All States & UTs
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3,500
How to Apply for Canara Bank Apprentice Vacancy 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 application process-
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Go to the official Canara Bank website at canarabank.bank.in.
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The homepage will open where you have to visit the recruitment section.
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Now, click on the link that reads Engagement of Graduate Apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961 for FY 2026-27
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Complete the registration using login credentials.
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Fill the application form and upload the supporting documents.
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Pay the application fees online.
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Submit the application form and save a copy for future references.
Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Application Fees
Candidates must pay the application fees at the time of submission of the online application form. Check the category wise fees distribution below.
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Category
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Application Fees
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UR/EWS/OBC
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Rs 500
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SC/ST/PwBD
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Not required
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.