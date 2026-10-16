BHU, IIT Kanpur, CSJMU to Hold National Workshop on AI in Higher Education on October 24, Check Details

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) and Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur, will organise a National Workshop on AI in Higher Education on October 24, 2026. The event will focus on the role of artificial intelligence in teaching, learning and assessment, with discussions on how educational institutions can use AI while preserving the importance of human guidance. How can AI transform teaching, learning, assessment and academic mentorship while preserving the human element of education? CERTEX, IIT Kanpur, in collaboration with Banaras Hindu University, and CSJMU, Kanpur, is organising a National Workshop on "AI in Higher Education." https://t.co/Sqn8JewsMB — BHU Official (@bhupro) October 16, 2026 The workshop will be organised by the Centre for Educational Research and Teaching Excellence (CERTEX), IIT Kanpur, at the L17 Lecture Hall Complex on the institute's campus. It will bring together faculty members, researchers, educators, students and other stakeholders to discuss the opportunities and challenges associated with using AI in higher education.

AI in Higher Education Workshop 2026: Key Details Candidates can check the table listed below to know important details of the workshop are provided below. Particulars Details Workshop National Workshop on AI in Higher Education Date October 24, 2026 Organiser Centre for Educational Research and Teaching Excellence (CERTEX), IIT Kanpur Collaborating institutions Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and CSJMU Kanpur Venue L17 Lecture Hall Complex, IIT Kanpur Mode In-person Main focus Artificial intelligence in teaching, learning and assessment What Will Be Discussed at the AI in Higher Education Workshop? The workshop will examine how artificial intelligence can support teaching and learning in colleges and universities. Participants will discuss the practical use of AI tools in academic settings and the changes these technologies may bring to classroom practices.The major themes of the workshop include:

AI in teaching and learning: Exploring how AI tools can support educators and improve teaching practices.

Exploring how AI tools can support educators and improve teaching practices. Classroom transformation: Discussing how artificial intelligence could change classroom experiences and learning activities.

Discussing how artificial intelligence could change classroom experiences and learning activities. Assessment redesign: Examining how assignments and assessment methods can be adapted to an environment where students have access to AI tools.

Examining how assignments and assessment methods can be adapted to an environment where students have access to AI tools. Ethical and responsible AI use: Understanding the challenges of using AI in academic settings and the importance of responsible implementation.

Understanding the challenges of using AI in academic settings and the importance of responsible implementation. Human mentorship: Exploring why guidance and interaction with teachers remain important as AI becomes more common in education. The workshop will also examine whether AI represents a substantial transformation in education or whether its potential is sometimes overstated. These discussions will help participants consider both the benefits and limitations of introducing AI into higher education.