BHU, IIT Kanpur, CSJMU to Hold National Workshop on AI in Higher Education on October 24, Check Details
BHU, IIT Kanpur and CSJMU will organise a National Workshop on AI in Higher Education on October 24, 2026. Check the venue, key themes and eligible participants in the article below.
Banaras Hindu University (BHU), in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) and Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur, will organise a National Workshop on AI in Higher Education on October 24, 2026. The event will focus on the role of artificial intelligence in teaching, learning and assessment, with discussions on how educational institutions can use AI while preserving the importance of human guidance.
How can AI transform teaching, learning, assessment and academic mentorship while preserving the human element of education? CERTEX, IIT Kanpur, in collaboration with Banaras Hindu University, and CSJMU, Kanpur, is organising a National Workshop on "AI in Higher Education." https://t.co/Sqn8JewsMB— BHU Official (@bhupro) October 16, 2026
The workshop will be organised by the Centre for Educational Research and Teaching Excellence (CERTEX), IIT Kanpur, at the L17 Lecture Hall Complex on the institute's campus. It will bring together faculty members, researchers, educators, students and other stakeholders to discuss the opportunities and challenges associated with using AI in higher education.
AI in Higher Education Workshop 2026: Key Details
Candidates can check the table listed below to know important details of the workshop are provided below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Workshop
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National Workshop on AI in Higher Education
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Date
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October 24, 2026
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Organiser
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Centre for Educational Research and Teaching Excellence (CERTEX), IIT Kanpur
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Collaborating institutions
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Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and CSJMU Kanpur
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Venue
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L17 Lecture Hall Complex, IIT Kanpur
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Mode
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In-person
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Main focus
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Artificial intelligence in teaching, learning and assessment
What Will Be Discussed at the AI in Higher Education Workshop?
The workshop will examine how artificial intelligence can support teaching and learning in colleges and universities. Participants will discuss the practical use of AI tools in academic settings and the changes these technologies may bring to classroom practices.The major themes of the workshop include:
- AI in teaching and learning: Exploring how AI tools can support educators and improve teaching practices.
- Classroom transformation: Discussing how artificial intelligence could change classroom experiences and learning activities.
- Assessment redesign: Examining how assignments and assessment methods can be adapted to an environment where students have access to AI tools.
- Ethical and responsible AI use: Understanding the challenges of using AI in academic settings and the importance of responsible implementation.
- Human mentorship: Exploring why guidance and interaction with teachers remain important as AI becomes more common in education.
The workshop will also examine whether AI represents a substantial transformation in education or whether its potential is sometimes overstated. These discussions will help participants consider both the benefits and limitations of introducing AI into higher education.
Who Can Participate in the Workshop?
The National Workshop on AI in Higher Education is intended for people working or studying across the education and technology sectors. The expected participant groups include:
- Faculty members from universities and colleges
- Teachers and educators
- Undergraduate and postgraduate students
- Research scholars and university researchers
- Education administrators and policymakers
- Academic leaders and other education stakeholders
- Professionals from industry and edtech organisations
Interested participants should check the official IIT Kanpur website for information about registration, participation requirements and any additional instructions.
Why Is AI in Higher Education an Important Discussion?
Artificial intelligence is creating new possibilities for preparing learning materials, supporting students and improving academic activities. At the same time, its use raises questions about how educators can evaluate students' understanding, maintain academic integrity and ensure that technology is used responsibly.
Assessment redesign is therefore an important part of the workshop. Traditional assignments may need to be reconsidered when students can use AI tools to generate text, solve problems or assist with coding. Educators must consider how assessments can measure students' knowledge, reasoning and individual contribution.
The role of teachers is another important area of discussion. While AI can assist with certain academic tasks, human mentorship remains valuable for providing feedback, encouraging critical thinking and helping students navigate complex concepts. The workshop will provide a platform to examine how educational institutions can balance technological developments with these essential aspects of teaching.
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Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.