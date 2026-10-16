UPSSSC PET Exam 2026: Check Last-Minute Tips, Exam Strategy and Key Topics
The UPSSSC PET Exam 2026 will be conducted on October 25, October 30 and November 1, 2026. Check this article for last minute preparation tips, important topics, revision strategy and mock test tips to prepare effectively for the examination.
Key Points
- UPSSSC PET 2026 exam is scheduled for Oct 25, Oct 30, and Nov 1, 2026.
- The PET is a qualifying test for UP Group B & C posts, with 100 objective questions.
- Focus on revision, practice, and mock tests; avoid new chapters for PET 2026.
UPSSSC PET Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is going to conduct the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on October 25, October 30 and November 1, 2026. The examination will be held in two shifts each day. The UP PET Exam is a qualifying test for various Group B and Group C posts in Uttar Pradesh. With the UPSSSC PET Exam 2026 approaching candidates must focus on revising important topics, practising questions and improving time management rather than starting new chapters. Check this article for last minute preparation tips, important topics and a revision strategy.
UPSSSC PET Exam 2026: Overview
The UPSSSC PET 2026 examination consists of objective type questions from various subjects including General Knowledge, Mathematics, Reasoning and language skills. Check the table below for details related to the exam.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission
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Total Questions
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100
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Total Marks
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100
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Exam Duration
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2 hours
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Negative Marking
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0.25 marks for each incorrect answer
Also Check- UPSSSC PET Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2026
UPSSSC PET 2026 Last-Minute Preparation Tips
Candidates can follow the preparation tips given below to make their revision more effective
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Revise familiar topics first: Candidates should focus on subjects and chapters already covered instead of spending time on the topics they have not studied till now.
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Practise previous year questions: Candidates should focus more on practicing previous papers to understand question patterns and identify weak areas that need to be worked upon.
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Attempt mock tests: Candidates mock focus more on giving mock tests at the last moment to improve speed, accuracy and time management.
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Review mistakes: You have to analyze incorrect answers after each practice session and revise the key concepts behind them.
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Revise short notes: Use handwritten notes, formulas and important facts for effective revision.
Check- UPSSSC PET Previous Year Paper
UPSSSC PET 2026 Important Topics for Revision
Candidates who will appear for the upcoming UPSSSC PET Exam can check the important topic given below that can help during the final phase of preparation.
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Subject
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Important Topics to Revise
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Indian History
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Ancient, Medieval, and Modern Indian History
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Indian National Movement
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Major movements, leaders, and important events
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Geography
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Indian geography, rivers, climate, and natural resources
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Indian Economy
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Basic economic concepts and important developments
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Indian Constitution & Public Administration
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Fundamental Rights, constitutional provisions, and governance
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General Science
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Basic Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
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Elementary Arithmetic
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Percentage, ratio, average, profit and loss
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General Hindi & English
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Grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension
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Reasoning
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Series, coding-decoding, and logical questions
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Current Affairs & General Awareness
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Important national, international, and Uttar Pradesh-related events
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Data Interpretation
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Graphs, tables, and numerical information
UPSSSC PET 2026 Subject-Wise Preparation Strategy
Candidates can check the subject wise preparation strategy given below.
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General Knowledge and Current Affairs: For GK practice important facts, government schemes and Uttar Pradesh related information.
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Mathematics and Reasoning: Practise numerical questions and logical problems on a daily basis to improve accuracy.
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Hindi and English: For language subjects candidates must focus on grammar rules, vocabulary and comprehension questions.
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Data Interpretation: DI is one of the important subjects of the UP PET Exam for the candidates must focus on the questions based on tables and graphs to improve calculation speed.
UPSSSC PET 2026: Important Things to Remember Before the Exam
Candidates should keep their preparation simple and organised during the final phase. They should avoid studying continuously without breaks, get adequate sleep and maintain a regular revision schedule. The UPSSSC PET exam includes negative marking so candidates should read questions and avoid random guessing
Jagran Josh wishes all candidates appearing for the exam the very best of luck.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.