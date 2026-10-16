UPSSSC PET Exam 2026: Check Last-Minute Tips, Exam Strategy and Key Topics

UPSSSC PET Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is going to conduct the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on October 25, October 30 and November 1, 2026. The examination will be held in two shifts each day. The UP PET Exam is a qualifying test for various Group B and Group C posts in Uttar Pradesh. With the UPSSSC PET Exam 2026 approaching candidates must focus on revising important topics, practising questions and improving time management rather than starting new chapters. Check this article for last minute preparation tips, important topics and a revision strategy.

UPSSSC PET Exam 2026: Overview

The UPSSSC PET 2026 examination consists of objective type questions from various subjects including General Knowledge, Mathematics, Reasoning and language skills. Check the table below for details related to the exam.