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UPSSSC PET Exam 2026: Check Last-Minute Tips, Exam Strategy and Key Topics

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 16:29 IST

The UPSSSC PET Exam 2026 will be conducted on October 25, October 30 and November 1, 2026. Check this article for last minute preparation tips, important topics, revision strategy and mock test tips to prepare effectively for the examination.

UPSSSC PET Exam 2026: Check Last-Minute Tips, Exam Strategy and Key Topics
UPSSSC PET Exam 2026: Check Last-Minute Tips, Exam Strategy and Key Topics

Key Points

  • UPSSSC PET 2026 exam is scheduled for Oct 25, Oct 30, and Nov 1, 2026.
  • The PET is a qualifying test for UP Group B & C posts, with 100 objective questions.
  • Focus on revision, practice, and mock tests; avoid new chapters for PET 2026.

UPSSSC PET Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is going to conduct the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on October 25, October 30 and November 1, 2026. The examination will be held in two shifts each day. The UP PET Exam is a qualifying test for various Group B and Group C posts in Uttar Pradesh. With the UPSSSC PET Exam 2026 approaching candidates must focus on revising important topics, practising questions and improving time management rather than starting new chapters. Check this article for last minute preparation tips, important topics and a revision strategy.

UPSSSC PET Exam 2026: Overview

The UPSSSC PET 2026 examination consists of objective type questions from various subjects including General Knowledge, Mathematics, Reasoning and language skills. Check the table below for details related to the exam.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission

Total Questions

100

Total Marks

100

Exam Duration

2 hours

Negative Marking

0.25 marks for each incorrect answer

 

Also Check- UPSSSC PET Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2026

UPSSSC PET 2026 Last-Minute Preparation Tips

Candidates can follow the preparation tips given below to make their revision more effective

  • Revise familiar topics first: Candidates should focus on subjects and chapters already covered instead of spending time on the topics they have not studied till now.

  • Practise previous year questions: Candidates should focus more on practicing previous papers to understand question patterns and identify weak areas that need to be worked upon.

  • Attempt mock tests: Candidates mock focus more on giving mock tests at the last moment to improve speed, accuracy and time management.

  • Review mistakes: You have to analyze incorrect answers after each practice session and revise the key concepts behind them.

  • Revise short notes: Use handwritten notes, formulas and important facts for effective revision.

Check- UPSSSC PET Previous Year Paper

UPSSSC PET 2026 Important Topics for Revision

Candidates who will appear for the upcoming UPSSSC PET Exam can check the important topic given below that can help during the final phase of preparation. 

Subject

Important Topics to Revise

Indian History

Ancient, Medieval, and Modern Indian History

Indian National Movement

Major movements, leaders, and important events

Geography

Indian geography, rivers, climate, and natural resources

Indian Economy

Basic economic concepts and important developments

Indian Constitution & Public Administration

Fundamental Rights, constitutional provisions, and governance

General Science

Basic Physics, Chemistry, and Biology

Elementary Arithmetic

Percentage, ratio, average, profit and loss

General Hindi & English

Grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension

Reasoning

Series, coding-decoding, and logical questions

Current Affairs & General Awareness

Important national, international, and Uttar Pradesh-related events

Data Interpretation

Graphs, tables, and numerical information

UPSSSC PET 2026 Subject-Wise Preparation Strategy

Candidates can check the subject wise preparation strategy given below.

  • General Knowledge and Current Affairs: For GK practice important facts, government schemes and Uttar Pradesh related information.

  • Mathematics and Reasoning: Practise numerical questions and logical problems on a daily basis to improve accuracy.

  • Hindi and English: For language subjects candidates must focus on grammar rules, vocabulary and comprehension questions.

  • Data Interpretation: DI is one of the important subjects of the UP PET Exam for the candidates must focus on the questions based on tables and graphs to improve calculation speed.

UPSSSC PET 2026: Important Things to Remember Before the Exam

Candidates should keep their preparation simple and organised during the final phase. They should avoid studying continuously without breaks, get adequate sleep and maintain a regular revision schedule. The UPSSSC PET exam includes negative marking so candidates should read questions and avoid random guessing

Jagran Josh wishes all candidates appearing for the exam the very best of luck.


Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Oct 16, 2026, 16:29 IST
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    FAQs

    • Where can candidates check official UPSSSC PET 2026 updates? 
      +
      Candidates can check the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in for examination notifications and other official updates.
    • How should candidates prepare for the UPSSSC PET 2026 exam at the last minute? 
      +
      Candidates must revise familiar topics, practise previous year questions, attempt mock tests, review mistakes and manage their time effectively.
    • Where can candidates check official UPSSSC PET 2026 updates? 
      +
      Candidates can check the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in for examination notifications and other official updates.

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