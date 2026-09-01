UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2026: Subject-Wise Syllabus & Exam Pattern
The UPSSSC has released the PET Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2026 on its official website. Candidates preparing for the exam can check the latest exam pattern, subject wise topics, marking scheme and preparation tips in this article.
Key Points
- UPSSSC released the UP PET 2026 syllabus and exam pattern on its official website.
- Online applications for the UPSSSC PET 2026 exam close today, August 1, 2026.
- UP PET 2026 is a qualifying test for Group B and C posts in Uttar Pradesh.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission or UPSSSC has officially released the syllabus and exam pattern for the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) Exam 2026 on its official website. The UP PET Exam is a qualifying test that is conducted for recruitment to various Group B and Group C posts in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The online applications are currently underway and will close today August 1 2026. Candidates who are planning to appear for this eligibility test must start their preparation by understanding the latest syllabus and exam pattern. Clear understanding of the subject specific topics helps candidates to focus on important things and prepare accordingly.
The UPSSSC PET Syllabus is divided into multiple subjects including Indian History, Indian National Movement, Geography, Indian Economy, Constitution and Public Administration, General Science, Elementary Arithmetic, General Hindi, General English, Logic and Reasoning, Current Affairs, General Awareness, Analysis of Hindi Unread Passage, Graph Interpretation and Table Interpretation. In this article candidates can check the latest UPSSSC PET Syllabus, exam pattern, subject-wise topics and the official syllabus PDF.
UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2026 PDF
The UPSSSC PET examination is conducted in an objective type mode. The question paper consists of multiple choice questions based on different subjects as prescribed by the commission. Candidates must go through the complete syllabus to understand the topics that need to be covered during preparation.
The detailed UPSSSC PET syllabus includes subjects related to history, geography, science, economy, polity, reasoning, mathematics, language, current affairs and data interpretation.
Candidates can also download the official UPSSSC PET syllabus PDF from the table given below.
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UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2026
UPSSSC PET 2026 Exam Pattern
The UPSSSC PET exam 2026 will be held in written mode, which includes 100 questions. The total time allotted to complete the exam is 2 hours. The exam will be conducted in an objective type format where each question will carry 1 mark. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks. Check the detailed exam pattern of UPSSSC PET 2026 in the table below
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Subject
|
No of Questions
|
Marks
|
Indian History
|
5
|
5
|
Indian National Movement
|
5
|
5
|
Geography
|
5
|
5
|
Indian Economy
|
5
|
5
|
Indian Constitution & Public Administration
|
5
|
5
|
General Science
|
5
|
5
|
Elementary Arithmetic
|
5
|
5
|
General Hindi
|
5
|
5
|
General English
|
5
|
5
|
Logic & Reasoning
|
5
|
5
|
Current Affairs
|
10
|
10
|
General Awareness
|
10
|
10
|
Analysis of Hindi Unread Passage
|
10
|
10
|
Graph Interpretation
|
10
|
10
|
Table Interpretation
|
10
|
10
|
Total
|
100
|
100
UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2026 Subject-Wise Topics
Candidates can check the subject wise topics included in the UPSSSC PET syllabus below. Going through these topics can help aspirants to formulate effective preparation strategies. Check the detailed syllabus of UP PET Exam 2026 below.
Indian History
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Indus Valley Civilization
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Vedic Culture
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Buddhism: Gautam Buddha (biography & teachings)
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Jainism: Mahavir (biography & teachings)
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Mauryan Dynasty: Emperor Ashoka
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Gupta Dynasty: Samudragupta, Chandragupta II
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Harshavardhan
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Rajput Period
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Sultanate Period
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Mughal Empire
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Marathas
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Rise of British Rule & the First War of Independence
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Socio-economic impact of British Rule
Indian National Movement
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Early years of the freedom movement
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Swadeshi & Civil Disobedience Movements: role of Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders
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Revolutionary movements and rise of extremist nationalism
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Legislative reforms and the Government of India Act, 1935
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Quit India Movement, Azad Hind Fauj, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
Geography
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Physical geography of India and the world
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Rivers and river valleys
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Groundwater resources
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Mountains, hills and glaciers
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Deserts and arid regions
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Forests
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Mineral resources (especially in India)
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Political geography of India and the world
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Climate and weather
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Time zones
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Demographic change and migration
Indian Economy
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Indian economy (1947 to 1991)
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Planning Commission and Five-Year Plans
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Development of the mixed economy: private and public sectors
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Green Revolution
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White Revolution / Operation Flood
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Nationalization and reform of banks
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Economic reforms of 1991 and the post-reform economy
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Economic reforms after 2014
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Agricultural reforms
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Infrastructure reforms
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Labour reforms
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Economic reforms
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GST
Indian Constitution & Public Administration
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Indian Constitution
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Key features of the Indian Constitution
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Directive Principles of State Policy
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Fundamental Rights and Duties
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Parliamentary system
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Federal system, Union & Union Territories, Centre-State relations
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Judicial structure – Supreme Court, High Courts
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District administration
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Local bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions
General Science
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Elementary Physics
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Elementary Chemistry
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Elementary Biology
Elementary Arithmetic
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Whole numbers, fractions and decimals
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Percentage
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Simple arithmetic equations
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Squares and square roots
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Exponents and powers
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Average
सामान्य हिन्दी (General Hindi)
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संधि
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विलोम शब्द
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पर्यायवाची शब्द
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वाक्यांशों के लिए एक शब्द
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लिंग
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समश्रुत भिन्नार्थक शब्द
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मुहावरे- लोकोक्तियाँ
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सामान्य अशुद्धियां
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लेखक और रचनाएँ (गद्य एवं पद्य)
General English
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English Grammar
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Unseen passage-based questions
Logic & Reasoning
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Large and small
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Order and ranking
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Relationships
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Odd one out
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Calendar and clock
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Cause and effect
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Deductive reasoning / statement analysis and conclusion
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Coding-decoding (numbers and letters)
Current Affairs
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Indian and global
General Awareness
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India's neighboring countries
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Countries, capitals and currencies
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Indian states and union territories
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Indian Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha, Vidhan Parishad
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National and international days
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World organizations and their headquarters
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Indian tourist destinations
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Indian art and culture
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Sports (India and world)
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Indian research organizations
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Famous books and authors
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Awards and winners
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Climate change and environment
Unseen Hindi Passage Comprehension & Analysis (2 passages, 5 questions each)
Graph Interpretation & Analysis (2 graphs, 5 questions each)
Table Interpretation & Analysis 10 marks (2 tables, 5 questions each)
Preparation Tips for UP PET Exam 2026
Candidates must follow an effective preparation strategy in order to score well for UP PET Exam 2026. Follow the tips below-
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Begin by understanding the latest syllabus and dividing topics as per the difficulty and importance
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Prepare a daily study schedule and allocate proper time for each subject.
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Focus on basic concepts before moving to trickier topics.
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Practise arithmetic, reasoning and data interpretation questions regularly.
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Read newspapers and current affairs regularly.
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Revise important facts, formulas, dates and concepts on daily basis
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Solve previous year question papers and mock tests.
Candidates must begin their preparation for the UPSSSC PET Exam 2026 using the official syllabus and exam pattern given in this article. Download the syllabus and start with a study plan that suits you as per your strength and weakness.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.