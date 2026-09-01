UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2026: Subject-Wise Syllabus & Exam Pattern

Key Points UPSSSC released the UP PET 2026 syllabus and exam pattern on its official website.

Online applications for the UPSSSC PET 2026 exam close today, August 1, 2026.

UP PET 2026 is a qualifying test for Group B and C posts in Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission or UPSSSC has officially released the syllabus and exam pattern for the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) Exam 2026 on its official website. The UP PET Exam is a qualifying test that is conducted for recruitment to various Group B and Group C posts in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The online applications are currently underway and will close today August 1 2026. Candidates who are planning to appear for this eligibility test must start their preparation by understanding the latest syllabus and exam pattern. Clear understanding of the subject specific topics helps candidates to focus on important things and prepare accordingly. The UPSSSC PET Syllabus is divided into multiple subjects including Indian History, Indian National Movement, Geography, Indian Economy, Constitution and Public Administration, General Science, Elementary Arithmetic, General Hindi, General English, Logic and Reasoning, Current Affairs, General Awareness, Analysis of Hindi Unread Passage, Graph Interpretation and Table Interpretation. In this article candidates can check the latest UPSSSC PET Syllabus, exam pattern, subject-wise topics and the official syllabus PDF.

UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2026 PDF The UPSSSC PET examination is conducted in an objective type mode. The question paper consists of multiple choice questions based on different subjects as prescribed by the commission. Candidates must go through the complete syllabus to understand the topics that need to be covered during preparation. The detailed UPSSSC PET syllabus includes subjects related to history, geography, science, economy, polity, reasoning, mathematics, language, current affairs and data interpretation. Candidates can also download the official UPSSSC PET syllabus PDF from the table given below. UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2026 Download PDF UPSSSC PET 2026 Exam Pattern The UPSSSC PET exam 2026 will be held in written mode, which includes 100 questions. The total time allotted to complete the exam is 2 hours. The exam will be conducted in an objective type format where each question will carry 1 mark. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks. Check the detailed exam pattern of UPSSSC PET 2026 in the table below

Subject No of Questions Marks Indian History 5 5 Indian National Movement 5 5 Geography 5 5 Indian Economy 5 5 Indian Constitution & Public Administration 5 5 General Science 5 5 Elementary Arithmetic 5 5 General Hindi 5 5 General English 5 5 Logic & Reasoning 5 5 Current Affairs 10 10 General Awareness 10 10 Analysis of Hindi Unread Passage 10 10 Graph Interpretation 10 10 Table Interpretation 10 10 Total 100 100 UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2026 Subject-Wise Topics Candidates can check the subject wise topics included in the UPSSSC PET syllabus below. Going through these topics can help aspirants to formulate effective preparation strategies. Check the detailed syllabus of UP PET Exam 2026 below.

Indian History Indus Valley Civilization

Vedic Culture

Buddhism: Gautam Buddha (biography & teachings)

Jainism: Mahavir (biography & teachings)

Mauryan Dynasty: Emperor Ashoka

Gupta Dynasty: Samudragupta, Chandragupta II

Harshavardhan

Rajput Period

Sultanate Period

Mughal Empire

Marathas

Rise of British Rule & the First War of Independence

Socio-economic impact of British Rule Indian National Movement Early years of the freedom movement

Swadeshi & Civil Disobedience Movements: role of Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders

Revolutionary movements and rise of extremist nationalism

Legislative reforms and the Government of India Act, 1935

Quit India Movement, Azad Hind Fauj, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Geography Physical geography of India and the world

Rivers and river valleys



Groundwater resources



Mountains, hills and glaciers



Deserts and arid regions



Forests



Mineral resources (especially in India)

Political geography of India and the world

Climate and weather

Time zones

Demographic change and migration

Indian Economy Indian economy (1947 to 1991)

Planning Commission and Five-Year Plans



Development of the mixed economy: private and public sectors



Green Revolution



White Revolution / Operation Flood



Nationalization and reform of banks

Economic reforms of 1991 and the post-reform economy

Economic reforms after 2014

Agricultural reforms



Infrastructure reforms



Labour reforms



Economic reforms



GST Indian Constitution & Public Administration Indian Constitution

Key features of the Indian Constitution



Directive Principles of State Policy



Fundamental Rights and Duties



Parliamentary system



Federal system, Union & Union Territories, Centre-State relations



Judicial structure – Supreme Court, High Courts

District administration

Local bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions

General Science Elementary Physics

Elementary Chemistry

Elementary Biology Elementary Arithmetic Whole numbers, fractions and decimals

Percentage

Simple arithmetic equations

Squares and square roots

Exponents and powers

Average सामान्य हिन्दी (General Hindi) संधि

विलोम शब्द

पर्यायवाची शब्द

वाक्यांशों के लिए एक शब्द

लिंग

समश्रुत भिन्नार्थक शब्द

मुहावरे- लोकोक्तियाँ

सामान्य अशुद्धियां

लेखक और रचनाएँ (गद्य एवं पद्य) General English English Grammar

Unseen passage-based questions Logic & Reasoning Large and small

Order and ranking

Relationships

Odd one out

Calendar and clock

Cause and effect

Deductive reasoning / statement analysis and conclusion

Coding-decoding (numbers and letters) Current Affairs Indian and global General Awareness

India's neighboring countries

Countries, capitals and currencies

Indian states and union territories

Indian Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha, Vidhan Parishad

National and international days

World organizations and their headquarters

Indian tourist destinations

Indian art and culture

Sports (India and world)

Indian research organizations

Famous books and authors

Awards and winners

Climate change and environment Unseen Hindi Passage Comprehension & Analysis (2 passages, 5 questions each) Graph Interpretation & Analysis (2 graphs, 5 questions each) Table Interpretation & Analysis 10 marks (2 tables, 5 questions each) Preparation Tips for UP PET Exam 2026 Candidates must follow an effective preparation strategy in order to score well for UP PET Exam 2026. Follow the tips below-