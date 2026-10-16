Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Divya Mittal has launched her own political party, Jan Neeti Bharat, ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday. Her move ushers in a transformation from a 13-year career in administration to independent politics, with a special focus on citizen participation, transparent governance and government accountability. Mittal, a 2013-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, took voluntary retirement in August 2026. She was previously posted as special secretary in the state’s revenue department. After retiring, she announced that she wanted to enter politics but would not join any current political party. Divya Mittal’s Political Strategy Announcing the new party, Mittal said governance should consider citizens at the centre of policymaking rather than engage with them only during elections. Her proposed approach encompassed engaging people in decisions impacting their communities and making public administration more responsive to ground needs.

मेरा राजनीतिक सफर का अगला कदम। मेरे साथ जुड़ें 🙏🙏 https://t.co/c9ihA3dxOB — Divya Mittal (@divyamittal_IAS) October 15, 2026 Her entry into politics comes in the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh getting ready for Assembly elections 2027. However, her electoral prospects will depend on forging an organisation, attracting volunteers, developing a mass support base and translating her administrative experience into a political movement. She has still not stated which constituency she will contest from. Mittal’s political transition also reveals a broader pattern in Indian politics: civil servants leaving their careers before retiring to enter public life. Their administrative leverage can provide understanding of government systems, policy implementation and public service delivery. But electoral politics necessitates diverse and people-centric skills, including party organisation, public mobilisation, campaigning and coalitions.

Divya Mittal to Contest UP Assembly Elections 2027 From Which Seat? Reportedly, Mittal will contest from the Mirzapur Sadar assembly seat in Mirzapur district. The report stated that the seat Mittal selected has a large Vaishya population, which has more than 1.5 lakh voters here and over 30 per cent of the votes, which makes it a decisive vote bank on the seat. 10 Civil Servants Who Left Government Service to Enter Politics in India

Numerous former officers have made successful political transitions. Arvind Kejriwal left the Indian Revenue Service and founded the Aam Aadmi Party, eventually becoming Delhi chief minister. Former IAS officer Yashwant Sinha owned integral Union ministerial portfolios, while Ajit Jogi became Chhattisgarh’s first chief minister after leaving the IAS. Former IPS officer Asim Arun also stepped into electoral politics and joined the Uttar Pradesh government.

Others have experienced mixed electoral fortunes. Former IAS officer OP Choudhary was defeated in his first Assembly election in 2018 but won in 2023 and later became a minister in Chhattisgarh. S. No. Name Former Service Political Party / Affiliation Key Political Role or Achievement 1 Yashwant Sinha IAS Janata Dal; BJP; Trinamool Congress Served as Union Finance Minister and External Affairs Minister. 2 Ajit Jogi IAS Indian National Congress; Janata Congress Chhattisgarh Became the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. 3 Mani Shankar Aiyar Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Indian National Congress Served as Union minister and represented India as a diplomat. 4 Arvind Kejriwal Indian Revenue Service (IRS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Founded AAP and served as Chief Minister of Delhi. 5 K. J. Alphons IAS Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Served as a Union Minister of State for Tourism. 6 Satyapal Singh Indian Police Service (IPS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Served as a Lok Sabha MP and Union Minister of State for Education. 7 O. P. Choudhary IAS Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Won the Raipur City South Assembly seat in 2023 and became a Chhattisgarh minister. 8 Aparajita Sarangi IAS Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Elected MP from Bhubaneswar in 2019 and re-elected in 2024. 9 A. K. Sharma IAS Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Joined the BJP, became a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and served as a state minister. 10 Asim Arun Indian Police Service (IPS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Won the Kannauj Assembly seat in 2022 and became a Uttar Pradesh minister.