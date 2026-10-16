Which Is the Shortest Train Journey in India? Know the Route, Distance and Travel Time
Which is the shortest train journey in India? Learn about the Nagpur to Ajni railway route, its distance, travel time, location and important railway facts.
India has one of the world’s largest railway networks, connecting cities, towns and villages across the country. While some trains cover thousands of kilometres, a few scheduled journeys cover only a short distance between nearby stations. The railway stretch between Nagpur and Ajni in Maharashtra one of the shortest train journeys in India. The distance is approximately 3 kilometres and some train services cover it in around 7 to 9 minutes. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Is the Shortest Train Journey in India?
The journey between Nagpur Railway Station and Ajni Railway Station in Maharashtra is India’s shortest train journeys. The starting station is the Nagpur Railway Station. While, the distance and travel time may differ according to the train and its scheduled stops. Therefore, this route is best described as one of India’s shortest reported train journeys rather than an officially certified national record.
Where Are Nagpur and Ajni Railway Stations Located?
Both stations are located in Nagpur, Maharashtra, and serve passengers travelling within the city and to other destinations.
|Feature
|Nagpur Railway Station
|Ajni Railway Station
|City
|Nagpur
|Nagpur
|State
|Maharashtra
|Maharashtra
|Country
|India
|India
|Role
|Major railway station serving Nagpur
|Railway station serving the Ajni area and nearby passengers
The railway distance between Nagpur and Ajni is commonly reported to be approximately 3 kilometres. The stations are located close to each other within Nagpur.
How Much Time Does the Nagpur to Ajni Train Take?
Some reports place the journey time at approximately 7 to 9 minutes. The exact time can vary because different trains may have different schedules.
Which Train Covers the Most States in India?
The Himsagar Express is known for covering the highest number of states on its route. It connects Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra in Jammu and Kashmir with Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. The train covers 12 states during its journey. It travels from the northern part of India to the southern tip of the country. The journey covers around 3,790 km.
India’s Longest Train Route?
The Vivek Express between Dibrugarh and Kanyakumari is India’s longest train route by distance. It covers more than 4,200 km. It connects Assam in northeastern India with Tamil Nadu in the south.
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