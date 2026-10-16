Which Is the Shortest Train Journey in India? Know the Route, Distance and Travel Time

India has one of the world’s largest railway networks, connecting cities, towns and villages across the country. While some trains cover thousands of kilometres, a few scheduled journeys cover only a short distance between nearby stations. The railway stretch between Nagpur and Ajni in Maharashtra one of the shortest train journeys in India. The distance is approximately 3 kilometres and some train services cover it in around 7 to 9 minutes. Keep reading to know in detail. Which Is the Shortest Train Journey in India? The journey between Nagpur Railway Station and Ajni Railway Station in Maharashtra is India’s shortest train journeys. The starting station is the Nagpur Railway Station. While, the distance and travel time may differ according to the train and its scheduled stops. Therefore, this route is best described as one of India’s shortest reported train journeys rather than an officially certified national record.

Where Are Nagpur and Ajni Railway Stations Located? Both stations are located in Nagpur, Maharashtra, and serve passengers travelling within the city and to other destinations. Feature Nagpur Railway Station Ajni Railway Station City Nagpur Nagpur State Maharashtra Maharashtra Country India India Role Major railway station serving Nagpur Railway station serving the Ajni area and nearby passengers What Is the Distance Between Nagpur and Ajni? The railway distance between Nagpur and Ajni is commonly reported to be approximately 3 kilometres. The stations are located close to each other within Nagpur. How Much Time Does the Nagpur to Ajni Train Take? Some reports place the journey time at approximately 7 to 9 minutes. The exact time can vary because different trains may have different schedules.