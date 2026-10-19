PSSSB Clerk Result 2026 Date: Download Merit List PDF at sssb.punjab.gov.in shortly

PSSSB Clerk Result 2026: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board is expected to release the PSSSB Clerk Result 2026 for the Clerk posts against Adv. No.12/2026. The written exam for Clerk posts was held on October 11, 2026 and a provisional answer key, response sheet with process to raise objections was released just after the exam concluded. Recently the Board has closed the online raise objection link on October 15, 2026 and now all the objections will be analyzed and reviewed by the experts panel before releasing the Final answer key and Result for the Clerk Posts. Candidates who appeared for the Clerk posts are eagerly waiting for the result which will be released soon on the official website of Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board-sssb.punjab.gov.in. PSSSB Clerk Result 2026 Release Date

However the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board has officially announced the release date for the PSSSB Clerk Result 2026, as the last date to raise objection against the provisional answer key was October 15, and now it is expected that the result will be released soon on the official website. Along with the result, the board will also release the Final answer key for the Clerk posts. Once released, you will be able to download the result through the link engine below PSSSB Clerk Result 2026 Download Link (Active Soon sssb.punjab.gov.in PSSSB Clerk Result 2026: Key Highlights The Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB), Punjab, had earlier released the for 531 Group-C Clerk vacancies recruitment drive against Advertisement No. 02 of 2026. Candidates can check the important details about the recruitment drive given in the table given below.

Particulars Details Exam Name PSSSB Clerk Exam 2026 Conducting Body Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) Post Name Clerk Total Vacancies 58 Advertisement Number 02/2026 Exam Date October 11, 2026 Last date to raise objection October 15, 2026 Result Status Soon Job Location Punjab Official Website sssb.punjab.gov.in What Is The Selection Process For PSSSB Clerk 2026 As per the selection process for Clerk posts, candidates will have to undergo three stages criteria including- Written Examination (Objective MCQs): Candidates must take an objective-type written test divided into two parts including Part-A and Part-B: Each question carries 1 mark, and there is a negative marking of 1/4th (0.25) mark for every wrong answer. Typing Test: Shortlisted candidates are required to pass a computer typing test in both English and Punjabi. Candidates should note that the typing test is strictly qualifying in nature.