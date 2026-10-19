CRPF Constable Salary 2026: Check Pay Scale, In-Hand Salary, Allowances & Benefits

Key Points CRPF offers Constable (GD) posts for sportspersons with Level 3 pay (7th CPC).

Constable (GD) basic pay is ₹21,700; gross monthly salary approx. ₹46,990.

DA raised to 60% (Jan 1, 2026); potential 63% hike from July 2026 with arrears.

CRPF Constable Salary 2026: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) offers a great career opportunity for talented sportspersons across India. Every year, CRPF recruits outstanding athletes through its sports quota for the post of Constable (General Duty). Along with a respectable government job, selected candidates get a good salary, allowances, and other benefits. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has opened recruitment for sportspersons, and many candidates want to know the CRPF Constable salary 2026 before applying. A Constable (GD) gets a pay scale of Level 3 under the 7th Pay Commission, along with DA, HRA, transport allowance and other benefits. In this article, we explain the CRPF Constable salary 2026 in detail, including the pay level, basic pay, allowances, deductions, and career growth. Read on to know exactly how much you can earn in this job.

CRPF Constable Salary 2026 The CRPF Sports Quota recruitment is meant for athletes who have won medals at national and international levels. Selected candidates join as Constable (GD) in the force and receive a salary under the 7th Pay Commission. The table below gives the key details at a glance. Particulars Details Conducting Body Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Ministry Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India Recruitment Type Sports Quota (Direct Recruitment) Post Name Constable (General Duty) Pay Level Level 3 (7th CPC) Pay Scale ₹21,700 – ₹69,100 per month Salary Components Basic Pay, DA, HRA, Transport Allowance, Risk and other allowances Selection Process Sports Achievement Verification, Physical Standard Test (PST), Trial Test, Medical Examination, Document Verification Job Location Across India Official Website crpf.gov.in

CRPF Constable Salary Structure 2026 The CRPF salary is not just basic pay. It includes Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Transport Allowance, and several force-specific allowances. This section explains each part, with a sample calculation so aspirants can estimate their monthly earnings. CRPF Constable Pay Scale and Basic Pay 2026 The 2026 notification covers two posts, so both are shown below. Constable (GD) is placed in Level 3 with a pay scale of ₹21,700–₹69,100, and Head Constable (GD) is in Level 4 with ₹25,500–₹81,100. The starting basic pay is the lowest figure in each scale. This table gives an approximate salary for a candidate posted in a major city. The exact amount depends on your posting and the allowance rules in force. Component Constable (GD) Head Constable (GD) Basic Pay ₹21,700 ₹25,500 DA (60%) ₹13,020 ₹15,300 HRA (approx. 30%) ₹6,510 ₹7,650 Transport Allowance + DA on it ₹5,760 ₹5,760 Gross Salary (approx.) ₹46,990 ₹54,210 NPS deduction (10% of basic + DA) ₹3,472 ₹4,080 In-hand (approx., before other deductions) ₹43,500 ₹50,100

Also Check: CRPF Sports Quota Recruitment 2026 Notification Out for 521 Constable & Head Constable Posts; Check Eligibility And Other Details Here CRPF Constable Salary After DA Hike (63%) If DA moves to 63% from July 2026, the Constable's monthly DA rises to about ₹13,671. Gross salary would then be about ₹47,750, and in-hand salary about ₹44,200. The hike would also be paid with arrears from July 2026, once the Cabinet approves it. CRPF Constable Annual Salary At the current rate, the gross salary of about ₹46,990 per month comes to roughly ₹5.64 lakh per year. This does not include risk allowances or other posting-based benefits. CRPF Constable Allowances & Benefits 2026 CRPF Sports Quota Recruitment 2026 includes various allowances and benefits along with the basic pay. DA is paid on top of basic pay to offset inflation. The Finance Ministry raised DA from 58% to 60% of basic pay, effective January 1, 2026. The government revises DA twice a year, and the next revision is still awaited. The figures below use the current 60% rate.

HRA and Transport Allowance depend on the city of posting. HRA is generally not paid when government accommodation is provided. Small deductions such as CGHS and group insurance will reduce the in-hand figure slightly.

Other Allowances and Benefits Besides the main components, CRPF personnel receive extra benefits linked to the nature of the job. The exact amounts depend on posting and current government rules. Risk and hardship allowance for operational and difficult areas

Ration money allowance and uniform or dress allowance

Free medical facilities for self and family

Government accommodation or barracks, depending on availability

Leave travel concession and annual leave

Pension under the New Pension System (NPS) The CRPF Constable salary 2026 is attractive for a Class 10 level job. A starting gross of about ₹47,000 and in-hand of about ₹43,500 per month, with allowances, medical cover and a permanent government post, makes it a strong option for sportspersons. Candidates should check the official notification at rect.crpf.gov.in before applying.