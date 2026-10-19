KSLU Results 2026 Out Now, Check Karnataka State Law University Scorecard at kslu.karnataka.gov.in and 80-20 Pattern
Karnataka State Law University has declared the KSLU Result 2026 for the 3-year LLB, 5-year BA, BBA, BCom LLB, and PG courses. Candidates can download their marksheet PDF at kslu.karnataka.gov.in and check other important details in the article below.
The Karnataka State Law University (KSLU), Hubballi, has declared the semester exam results for the various undergraduate and postgraduate legal studies programs. Those students who appeared for the 3-Year LLB exam and the 5-year Integrated BA LLB, BBA LLB, BCom, LLB, and LLM exams will now be able to access their scorecards online through the official university website at kslu.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates will have to log in using their valid university registration number to check their subject-wise internal and external marks and download their marksheet.
KSLU Result 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are the key highlights of the KSLU Semester result 2026, which are now available online at the official website:-
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Particulars
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Details
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University Name
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Karnataka State Law University (KSLU)
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Programs Covered
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Exam Category
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Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) Semester Exams
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Official Website
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kslu.karnataka.gov.in
KSLU Result 2026 Direct Link
The Karnataka State Law University has activated the link on its official website to check the KSLU result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access their results on the official university website using their registration number. Given below is the direct link for the candidates to check their results for the 3-year LLB, 5 Year BA LLB, 5 Year BBA LLB, and 5 Year BCom LLB:-
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KSLU Result 2026
How to Download KSLU Results 2026 From the Official Website?
Given below are the simple steps that the candidates can use to download their KSLU semester result 2026 from the official website:-
- Go to the official website, i.e., kslu.karnataka.gov.in
- Look for the Examination section on the homepage
- Click on the KSLU Results Link
- Select the respective course that the candidate has appeared for in the exam
- Enter the registration number and CAPTCHA code, and then click on Get Result
- The marksheet will be shown on the screen; download and save a copy for your records.
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KSLU 80-20 Marking System & Minimum Passing Marks 2026
Karnataka State Law University law courses use an 80:20 marking system, dividing the total marks into 80 for the university’s end-semester written exam and 20 for the internal continuous assessments.
- Candidates will have to score a minimum of 32 out of 80 marks (40%) in the main university written exam.
- Students must score an overall aggregate of 40 out of 100 marks, i.e., (40%) in each paper, combining the internal and external evaluation components, to be declared successful.
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Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.