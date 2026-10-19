The Karnataka State Law University (KSLU), Hubballi, has declared the semester exam results for the various undergraduate and postgraduate legal studies programs. Those students who appeared for the 3-Year LLB exam and the 5-year Integrated BA LLB, BBA LLB, BCom, LLB, and LLM exams will now be able to access their scorecards online through the official university website at kslu.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates will have to log in using their valid university registration number to check their subject-wise internal and external marks and download their marksheet.

KSLU Result 2026 Key Highlights

Given below are the key highlights of the KSLU Semester result 2026, which are now available online at the official website:-