Vehicle owners in Delhi with pending traffic challans will have a chance to seek resolution at the National Lok Adalat scheduled for October 25. The measure aims to felicitate motorists settle eligible traffic violations through a simplified legal process. According to the Delhi Traffic Police, up to 2 lakh challans and notices can be considered during the exercise across seven district court complexes. The Lok Adalat will process compoundable traffic challans pending up to June 30, 2026, depending on the applicable eligibility criteria. However, not every challan qualifies for settlement, and motorists should check their case before applying. Seven Courts to Host Lok Adalat for Processing Traffic Challans The hearings will take place at the following court complexes across Delhi: Patiala House Court

Karkardooma Court Rouse Avenue Court Saket Court Tis Hazari Court Rohini Court Dwarka Court The arrangements are targeted to offer motorists with an accessible way to resolve eligible cases without experiencing a lengthy conventional court process. How to Download Traffic Challan Slips The Delhi Traffic Police opened the online facility to download challan and notice slips from October 19, at 10 am. Users can follow these steps: Go to the official Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat portal: https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/lokadalat/ Enter the required vehicle details. Complete the verification process. Verify your identity using the OTP sent to the registered mobile number connected to the vehicle. Download the challan or notice slip and retain it for the hearing. Applicants can complete the process as early as possible because the number of available downloads is limited.

Two-Lakh Overall Limit on Road Challans The authorities have fixed a maximum capacity of 2 lakh challans and notices for the exercise. Downloads are limited at 50,000 per day, and the facility may conclude once the total limit is reached. Thus, motorists should not postpone downloading their slips if their cases are eligible. Will the Traffic Fine Be Waived at Lok Adalat? Visiting the Lok Adalat does not guarantee full waiver of the traffic fine. Each case will be perceived according to the applicable rules, and the relief granted will rely on the circumstances and nature of the violation. Motorists should verify their eligibility, download the required slip and go through the designated court with the important documents. The measure gives an opportunity to pass eligible pending challans through a faster and more feasible legal process.