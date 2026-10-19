MHT CET 2027 Exam Dates Not Announced Yet, Maharashtra CET Cell Warns Students Against Fake Social Media Posts

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The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has warned students and parents against believing misleading information about the MHT CET 2027 examination dates, results and admission process shared on social media. The authority has clarified that the official exam dates have not yet been announced. In a press release dated October 19, 2026, the CET Cell said that false, incomplete or misleading information online can create confusion among students and parents. It also said that such posts can damage the department's reputation. The authority has warned that it may take legal action against individuals and social media accounts found sharing misleading information about entrance examinations and admissions. MHT CET 2027 Exam Date: What Has The CET Cell Said? The Maharashtra CET Cell has clarified that students should not treat unverified social media posts as official announcements about MHT CET 2027.

The examination schedule, including the dates for the entrance test, will be confirmed through an official notification. Until then, students should avoid making decisions based on claims shared through unofficial websites, social media accounts or forwarded messages. MHT CET is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate courses, including engineering, pharmacy and agriculture, at participating colleges in Maharashtra. MHT CET 2027: Why Has The Authority Issued A Warning? According to the CET Cell, misleading information about exam dates, results and the admission process can cause unnecessary stress and confusion among students and their parents. Students preparing for entrance examinations often depend on timely updates to plan their studies, complete applications and prepare for admission procedures. Incorrect information about important dates can affect these plans.

The authority has therefore warned against the circulation of false or incomplete updates and said that legal action may be taken against those responsible. MHT CET 2027 Schedule: Where Can Students Check Official Updates? Students preparing for MHT CET 2027 should check the official website of the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell for confirmed announcements. The official website is cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates should regularly check the website for updates related to the examination schedule, registration, admit cards, results and admission procedures. They should also verify any information received through social media before relying on it. Students are advised not to share unconfirmed examination dates or admission notices with others, as this may spread incorrect information further.