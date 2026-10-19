Meet Bengal Mountaineers Who Scaled 3 Unclimbed Ladakh Peaks, Proposing Historic Names Honoring Netaji, Tenzing, and Hillary
A West Bengal mountaineering team completed four high-altitude ascents in eastern Ladakh, including three first ascents. Executed without fixed ropes or high-altitude porter support, the expedition has formally proposed naming these newly scaled Himalayan peaks after legendary icons Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Tenzing Norgay, and Sir Edmund Hillary.
History was made in eastern Ladakh when a mountaineering team from West Bengal bagged three first ascents of Himalyan peak in Ladakh along with making a new route for climbing Chang Chenmo Kangri mountain. This mountaineering expedition led by the Sonarpur Arohi club was done without using high altitude porters and fixed ropes.
Climbers after their successful expedition have formally put forward applications to name the newly conquered summits after Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Everest conquerors Tenzing Norgay and Sir Edmund Hillary.
How Bengal Mountaineers Scaled Unclimbed Peak in Ladakh?
Led by the experienced climber, Rudra Prasad Halder, along with Satyarup Siddhanta, who holds the record for scalinh Seven Summits, the Chang Chenmo Expedition started on August 25. The team adopted alpine style climbing techniques which are totally self-reliant. And thus the Bengal team pioneered a new way to climb Chang Chenmo Kangri on September 11.
Key Highlights of the Historic Expedition
During the journey, the team also logged historic first ascents on three previously unscaled peaks of Himalayas:
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Peak 1 (6,400 m): Scaled on September 9
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Peak 2 (6,420 m): Scaled on September 16
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Peak 3 (6,274 m): Scaled on September 20
What are Names Propesed for Unscaled Himalyan Peaks?
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Peak Elevation
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Date Scaled
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Proposed Name
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Honoree and Significance
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6,400 metres
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September 9
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Netaji Subhas Parvat
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6,420 metres
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September 16
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Mount Tenzing Norgay
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Tenzing Norgay
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6,274 metres
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September 20
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Mount Edmund Hillary
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Sir Edmund Hillary
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6,536 metres
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September 11
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Chang Chenmo Kangri
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Scaled via a new route
Overcoming Extreme High-Altitude Challenges
The expedition put their physical stamina, planning, and teamwork to the test under extreme weather conditions. The climbers had to battle sub-zero temperatures, freezing winds, and extreme lack of water in the border areas.
In the course of attempting another mountain, eight climbers were left for hours on the glacier at a height of 5,900 metres, where temperatures dropped to a chilling minus 30 degrees centigrade. With good survival instincts, the climbers decided to turn back. They made it safely to Camp 1.
"Climbing in such a remote region without fixed ropes required careful planning and complete mutual trust. Reaching these summits together was a collective achievement," shared Satyarup Siddhanta.
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Formal Approvals and Naming Status of Proposed Peak Names
The committee has received the required written permission from Peter Hillary (the son of Sir Edmund Hillary), Jamling Tenzing Norgay (the son of Tenzing Norgay), and Netaji Research Bureau on behalf of the suggested peaks. It only remains now to process the naming recommendations officially through the concerned authorities.
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