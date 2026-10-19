Meet Bengal Mountaineers Who Scaled 3 Unclimbed Ladakh Peaks, Proposing Historic Names Honoring Netaji, Tenzing, and Hillary

History was made in eastern Ladakh when a mountaineering team from West Bengal bagged three first ascents of Himalyan peak in Ladakh along with making a new route for climbing Chang Chenmo Kangri mountain. This mountaineering expedition led by the Sonarpur Arohi club was done without using high altitude porters and fixed ropes.

Climbers after their successful expedition have formally put forward applications to name the newly conquered summits after Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Everest conquerors Tenzing Norgay and Sir Edmund Hillary.

How Bengal Mountaineers Scaled Unclimbed Peak in Ladakh?

Led by the experienced climber, Rudra Prasad Halder, along with Satyarup Siddhanta, who holds the record for scalinh Seven Summits, the Chang Chenmo Expedition started on August 25. The team adopted alpine style climbing techniques which are totally self-reliant. And thus the Bengal team pioneered a new way to climb Chang Chenmo Kangri on September 11.