Himalayas vs Western Ghats: India's Major Landslide Vulnerability Zones

India is one of the most susceptible countries to landslides due to its varied topography, active tectonic zones, heavy monsoon rains, and the increased intervention of humans. Among regions, the Himalayas and the Western Ghats are the most prone to landslides.

Every monsoon season landslides become one of the most destructive natural disasters in India that kill people, destroy infrastructure and change landscapes. Despite having a heterogeneous terrain all over the country, two major areas of landslide risk. The Himalayas and the Western Ghats exhibit different patterns of landslide occurrence.

What Is a Landslide?

A landslide refers to the downward gravitational movement of rock, soil, man-made land, or debris. They are caused by natural events such as heavy rainfall, earthquakes and toe erosion. However, human activities such as cutting roads in an unscientific way or doing open-cast mining also cause landslides.