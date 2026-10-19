GPSC MO Call Letter 2026 Out at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in: Download Medical Officer Hall Ticket PDF Link Here

GPSC MO Call Letter 2026: The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) on October 19, released the interview call letter for the posts of Gujarat Medical Service, Class-2, Medical Officer Class-2, Insurance Medical Officer(Allopathy), Class-2 and Tutor posts. The Commission is set to conduct the interview from October 26, 2026, to October 30, 2026. All those candidates who have shortlisted for the interview round for the above posts are advised to download the GPSC MO Call Letter 2026 from the official website of GPSC-https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC MO Call Letter 2026 Download Link

The link to download the GPSC MO Call Letter 2026 for the Medical Officer Class-2 and other posts is active on the official website Candidates can download the admit card from the homepage under the Latest Notification or Recruitment section on the official website. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the link given below.