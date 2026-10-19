GPSC MO Call Letter 2026 Out at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in: Download Medical Officer Hall Ticket PDF Link Here
GPSC MO Call Letter 2026 has been released by the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) on October 19, for the posts of Medical Officer Class-2 and Tutor. The interview is scheduled from October 26, 2026, to October 30, 2026. Check all details here.
GPSC MO Call Letter 2026: The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) on October 19, released the interview call letter for the posts of Gujarat Medical Service, Class-2, Medical Officer Class-2, Insurance Medical Officer(Allopathy), Class-2 and Tutor posts. The Commission is set to conduct the interview from October 26, 2026, to October 30, 2026. All those candidates who have shortlisted for the interview round for the above posts are advised to download the GPSC MO Call Letter 2026 from the official website of GPSC-https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in
GPSC MO Call Letter 2026 Download Link
The link to download the GPSC MO Call Letter 2026 for the Medical Officer Class-2 and other posts is active on the official website Candidates can download the admit card from the homepage under the Latest Notification or Recruitment section on the official website. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the link given below.
|GPSC MO Call Letter 2026
|Download Link
GPSC MO Hall Ticket 2026 Overview
GPSC Call Letter 2026 has been released for the posts of Gujarat Medical Service, Class-2, Medical Officer Class-2, Insurance Medical Officer(Allopathy), Class-2 and Tutor.Call Letter is an important document for candidates appearing in the interview round. Check overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Conducting Body
|Gujarat Public Service Commission
|Post
|
Gujarat Medical Service, Class-2, Medical Officer Class-2, Insurance Medical Officer(Allopathy), Class-2 and Tutor of Various Subject, Class-2
|Total Post
|2290
|Interview Date
|October 26, 2026, to October 30, 2026
|Admit Card status
|Out
|Job Location
|
Gujarat
|Official Website
|gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
How to Download GPSC MO Call Letter 2026?
Candidates qualified for the interview round can download GPSC Admit Card 2026 from the official website. It is important for the candidates to take a clear printout of the admit card to carry to the examination day. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the admit card.
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Visit the official website https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in
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Navigate to the Admit Card Section or Candidate’s Login on the homepage.
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Click on the link displaying the GPSC Call Letter 2026.
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Provide your login credentials including Registration ID & Date of Birth to the link.
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Submit the details to check the admit card.
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Download the admit card and save the same for future reference.
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