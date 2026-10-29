HPBOSE Class 10th Merit List 2026 Released at hpbose.org, Check Final Merit List Link Here
HPBOSE Matric Merit List 2026 released at hpbose.org after Class 10 re-evaluation and rechecking results. Check the final merit list, release date and steps to download.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HPBOSE Final Matric Merit List 2026 after incorporating the results of re-evaluation and rechecking into the Class 10 annual examination records. Students who appeared for the March 2026 matriculation examinations can check the updated merit list on the board's official website, hpbose.org.
According to reports, the board finalised the Class 10 merit list on October 27, 2026, after including the revised results declared on October 23. The updated list reflects the changes made to students marks following the re-evaluation and rechecking process. Candidates are advised to refer to the final merit list rather than relying on earlier rankings.
HPBOSE Matric Merit List 2026: Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Board
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Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education
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Examination
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HPBOSE Class 10 Annual Examination
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Examination session
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March 2026
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Merit list
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Final merit list 2026
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Re-evaluation and rechecking results
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October 23, 2026
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Merit list finalisation date
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October 27, 2026
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Merit list release
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October 2026
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Official website
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hpbose.org
How to Download HPBOSE Matric Merit List 2026
Students can follow these steps to check the HP Board Class 10 final merit list 2026:
- Visit the official website, hpbose.org
- Open the notifications or relevant examination section
- Look for the link titled HPBOSE Final Merit List 2026 or Class 10 and 12 March 2026 merit list
- Click on the link to open the merit list document
- Check the names, rankings and updated marks listed in the document
- Download the PDF and save it for future reference
HPBOSE Final Merit List 2026: Direct LINK
Students should verify their details carefully, particularly if their marks changed after re-evaluation or rechecking.
Why Has HPBOSE Released the Final Matric Merit List?
The final merit list has been prepared after incorporating the outcomes of the re-evaluation and rechecking process into the main annual examination results database. The revised results were declared on October 23, 2026, and the merit list was finalised on October 27.
The update ensures that the final rankings reflect students revised marks, wherever applicable. As a result, the merit positions may differ from those published before the re-evaluation and rechecking results were incorporated.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.