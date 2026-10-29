HPBOSE Class 10th Merit List 2026 Released at hpbose.org, Check Final Merit List Link Here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HPBOSE Final Matric Merit List 2026 after incorporating the results of re-evaluation and rechecking into the Class 10 annual examination records. Students who appeared for the March 2026 matriculation examinations can check the updated merit list on the board's official website, hpbose.org.

According to reports, the board finalised the Class 10 merit list on October 27, 2026, after including the revised results declared on October 23. The updated list reflects the changes made to students marks following the re-evaluation and rechecking process. Candidates are advised to refer to the final merit list rather than relying on earlier rankings.

HPBOSE Matric Merit List 2026: Highlights