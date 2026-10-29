Tamil Nadu Hostel Food Allowance Hike 2026: School Students to Get Rs 1,800, College Students Rs 2,000

The Tamil Nadu government has increased the monthly food allowance for school and college students staying in hostels operated by the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department. Under the revised rates, the monthly food allowance for school students has been increased from Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,800, while college students will now receive Rs 2,000 instead of Rs 1,500. The state government has allocated an additional Rs 19.51 crore to implement the revised monthly food allowance. The decision has been taken amid an increase in the prices of essential commodities such as pulses, edible oil, groceries, milk, meat, eggs, vegetables and cooking fuel. The government said the revision aims to ensure that students staying in welfare hostels continue to receive quality and nutritious food.

Tamil Nadu Hostel Food Allowance 2026: What's the New Amount? Student category Earlier monthly allowance Revised monthly allowance Increase School students Rs 1,400 Rs 1,800 Rs 400 College students Rs 1,500 Rs 2,000 Rs 500 Why Has Tamil Nadu Increased the Hostel Food Allowance? The Tamil Nadu government has cited the rising cost of essential food items and cooking fuel as a key reason behind the increase. The prices of pulses, edible oil, groceries, milk, meat, eggs and vegetables have increased, raising the cost of providing meals in government welfare hostels. The revised allowance is intended to support the provision of quality and nutritious food to students without placing an additional financial burden on them or their families. How Many Hostels Are Covered?

The Tamil Nadu government currently operates 1,363 hostels near educational institutions for students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. These welfare hostels provide free accommodation and three meals a day, enabling students to continue their education with reduced financial pressure. The revised food allowance will therefore support the hostel meal system across a large network of welfare institutions in the state. Who Will Benefit From the Tamil Nadu Hostel Food Allowance Hike? The revised rates will benefit school and college students staying in hostels administered by the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department. These hostels are intended to support students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds by providing accommodation and meals close to educational institutions.