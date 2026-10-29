Tamil Nadu Hostel Food Allowance Hike 2026: School Students to Get Rs 1,800, College Students Rs 2,000
Tamil Nadu hostel food allowance 2026: School students will now get Rs 1,800 and college students Rs 2,000 per month. Check revised rates, hike amount and key details here.
The Tamil Nadu government has increased the monthly food allowance for school and college students staying in hostels operated by the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department. Under the revised rates, the monthly food allowance for school students has been increased from Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,800, while college students will now receive Rs 2,000 instead of Rs 1,500.
The state government has allocated an additional Rs 19.51 crore to implement the revised monthly food allowance. The decision has been taken amid an increase in the prices of essential commodities such as pulses, edible oil, groceries, milk, meat, eggs, vegetables and cooking fuel. The government said the revision aims to ensure that students staying in welfare hostels continue to receive quality and nutritious food.
Tamil Nadu Hostel Food Allowance 2026: What's the New Amount?
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Student category
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Earlier monthly allowance
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Revised monthly allowance
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Increase
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School students
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Rs 1,400
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Rs 1,800
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Rs 400
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College students
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Rs 1,500
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Rs 2,000
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Rs 500
Why Has Tamil Nadu Increased the Hostel Food Allowance?
The Tamil Nadu government has cited the rising cost of essential food items and cooking fuel as a key reason behind the increase. The prices of pulses, edible oil, groceries, milk, meat, eggs and vegetables have increased, raising the cost of providing meals in government welfare hostels.
The revised allowance is intended to support the provision of quality and nutritious food to students without placing an additional financial burden on them or their families.
How Many Hostels Are Covered?
The Tamil Nadu government currently operates 1,363 hostels near educational institutions for students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. These welfare hostels provide free accommodation and three meals a day, enabling students to continue their education with reduced financial pressure.
The revised food allowance will therefore support the hostel meal system across a large network of welfare institutions in the state.
Who Will Benefit From the Tamil Nadu Hostel Food Allowance Hike?
The revised rates will benefit school and college students staying in hostels administered by the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department. These hostels are intended to support students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds by providing accommodation and meals close to educational institutions.
The allowance hike is expected to help hostel authorities meet the increased cost of food and maintain the quality of meals provided to students.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.