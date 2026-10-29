Bank Holiday Today, October 29: Are Banks Open Or Closed on Karwa Chauth? Check RBI's City-Wise List
Bank Holiday Today: Banks across India will remain open on October 29, 2026, for Karwa Chauth, with Shimla being the exception. Check the RBI holiday calendar to know where banks will remain closed and whether banking services will be available in your city.
Bank Holiday Today: While Karwa Chauth has brought festive cheer across the country, it has also prompted customers to check whether their bank branches are open or not.
On Thursday, October 29, 2026, banks across India are following their regular working schedule, with only one regional exception.
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, all the bank branches in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, will remain closed on occasion of Karwa Chauth, also known as Karaka Chaturthi.
Customers in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Punjab, Haryana and other major cities can visit their banks as usual. On personal advice, checking the local holiday schedule before heading out remains a wise move.
Are Banks Closed Today For Karwa Chauth?
No, it is not a bank holiday nationwide on Karwa Chauth. It is a normal working day in most states.
However, there is one exception: Shimla. Banks in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, will remain closed on the occasion of Karwa Chauth under the RBI’s regional holiday calendar.
According to the RBI’s city-wise holiday calendar, bank branches in Shimla will remain closed. This includes both private and public sector banks. The RBI maintains a separate schedule of regional holidays, allowing banking centres to observe local festivals and occasions as bank holidays.
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, is the only banking centre where branches are closed today, as Karwa Chauth is observed as a local holiday. This allows women observing the fast to enjoy the festive occasion at home.
Customers in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru and most other banking centres can visit their branches as usual. While Karwa Chauth may keep households busy with festive preparations, banking operations will continue in most regions.
Customers planning branch visits should check local holiday schedules, particularly for cash deposits, document submissions and other services requiring physical assistance.
Bank Holiday Today: City-Wise List On October 29, 2026
|
City
|
Bank Status
|
Reason
|
Shimla
|
Closed
|
Karwa Chauth
|
New Delhi
|
Open
|
No applicable bank holiday
|
Noida
|
Open
|
No applicable bank holiday
|
Mumbai
|
Open
|
No applicable bank holiday
|
Bengaluru
|
Open
|
No applicable bank holiday
|
Chandigarh
|
Open
|
No applicable bank holiday
|
Lucknow
|
Open
|
No applicable bank holiday
|
Jaipur
|
Open
|
No applicable bank holiday
|
Jammu
|
Open
|
No applicable bank holiday
|
Srinagar
|
Open
|
No applicable bank holiday
|
Ahmedabad
|
Open
|
No applicable bank holiday
|
Kolkata
|
Open
|
No applicable bank holiday
|
Hyderabad
|
Open
|
No applicable bank holiday
|
Chennai
|
Open
|
No applicable bank holiday
Senior Executive - Editorial
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