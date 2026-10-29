Bank Holiday Today: While Karwa Chauth has brought festive cheer across the country, it has also prompted customers to check whether their bank branches are open or not.

On Thursday, October 29, 2026, banks across India are following their regular working schedule, with only one regional exception.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, all the bank branches in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, will remain closed on occasion of Karwa Chauth, also known as Karaka Chaturthi.

Customers in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Punjab, Haryana and other major cities can visit their banks as usual. On personal advice, checking the local holiday schedule before heading out remains a wise move.

Are Banks Closed Today For Karwa Chauth?

No, it is not a bank holiday nationwide on Karwa Chauth. It is a normal working day in most states.