KEA SWD Answer Key 2026 Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Download Teachers Response Sheet & More Details
KEA SWD Teacher Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for the posts of Residential School Teachers under the Social Welfare Department on its official website. Along with the provisional answer key, candidates can download the response sheet and raise objection link. Check all details here.
KEA SWD Teacher Answer Key 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the KEA SW Teacher Answer Key 2026 for the posts of Residential School Teachers under the Social Welfare Department. The authority had conducted the written exam on October 26, 2026, for various posts across government departments. All candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the provisional answer key with response sheet through the official website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
You can get all the details about Social Welfare Residential School Teacher Recruitment (RPC) - 2026 here.
KEA SWD Teacher Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conduct the exam for posts of Residential School Teachers under the Social Welfare Department on October 26, 2026, across the state. Candidates can download the provisional answer key with the response sheet and raise objections through the official website. You can download the answer key directly through the link given below-
|KEA SWD Teacher Answer Key 2026
|Download PDF
How to Download KEA SWD Teacher Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can download the KEA SWD Teacher Answer Key 2026 by following the steps given as under. Keep login details ready before starting.
- Go to the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in.
- Click on the section of “Recruitment” on the homepage.
- Locate & click on “KEA SWD Teacher Answer Key 2026 Download Link.”
- Download the KEA SWD Teacher Answer Key 2026 PDF.
- Download the answer key and save it for future reference.
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