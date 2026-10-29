KEA SWD Answer Key 2026 Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Download Teachers Response Sheet & More Details

KEA SWD Teacher Answer Key 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the KEA SW Teacher Answer Key 2026 for the posts of Residential School Teachers under the Social Welfare Department. The authority had conducted the written exam on October 26, 2026, for various posts across government departments. All candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the provisional answer key with response sheet through the official website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

You can get all the details about Social Welfare Residential School Teacher Recruitment (RPC) - 2026 here.

KEA SWD Teacher Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conduct the exam for posts of Residential School Teachers under the Social Welfare Department on October 26, 2026, across the state. Candidates can download the provisional answer key with the response sheet and raise objections through the official website. You can download the answer key directly through the link given below-