Karnataka NEET MDS 2026: KEA Releases Provisional Vacant Seats for Round 3, Check Details

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional vacant seat list for the third round of PG Dental (MDS) counselling 2026. Candidates participating in Karnataka NEET MDS 2026 counselling can check the available seats through the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in..

The vacant seat details are relevant for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate dental courses in Karnataka for the 2026-27 academic session. KEA is conducting the counselling process for MDS admissions based on NEET MDS 2026merit and the applicable counselling rules.

How to Check KEA PG Dental Round 3 Vacant Seats 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to check the Karnataka NEET MDS Round 3 provisional vacant seat list: