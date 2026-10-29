Karnataka NEET MDS 2026: KEA Releases Provisional Vacant Seats for Round 3, Check Details
Karnataka NEET MDS 2026: KEA has released the provisional vacant seats for Round 3 PG Dental counselling. Check vacant seats, important dates, steps to download and official link here.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional vacant seat list for the third round of PG Dental (MDS) counselling 2026. Candidates participating in Karnataka NEET MDS 2026 counselling can check the available seats through the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in..
The vacant seat details are relevant for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate dental courses in Karnataka for the 2026-27 academic session. KEA is conducting the counselling process for MDS admissions based on NEET MDS 2026merit and the applicable counselling rules.
How to Check KEA PG Dental Round 3 Vacant Seats 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to check the Karnataka NEET MDS Round 3 provisional vacant seat list:
- Visit the official KEA website.
- Open the PG Dental 2026 counselling section.
- Click on the link for PG Dental 2026 Round 3 provisional vacant seats.
- The vacant seat list will appear on the screen.
- Check the available MDS seats, college names, courses and categories.
- Download the PDF and save it for counselling purposes.
KEA PG Dental 2026 Round 3: Official Notice
KEA PG Dental Round 3 Counselling 2026: Important Dates
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Counselling Event
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Date
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Caution deposit payment
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October 9 to 30, 2026
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Document verification
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October 27, 2026
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Round 3 option entry
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October 9 to November 2, 2026
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Provisional Round 3 result
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November 2, 2026 after 6 PM
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Final Round 3 result
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November 3, 2026 after 2 PM
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Fee payment
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November 4 to 6, 2026
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Admission order download
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November 4 to 6, 2026
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Last date to report to college
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November 7, 2026 by 6 PM
What Details Should Candidates Check?
Candidates should verify the following information in the provisional vacant seat list:
- Name of the dental college
- MDS course or speciality
- Seat category
- Number of vacant seats
- Applicable quota
- Fee details, wherever mentioned
- Any specific eligibility or counselling instructions
Karnataka NEET MDS Counselling 2026
KEA's PG Dental counselling covers MDS seats in government dental colleges as well as government-quota and private seats in eligible private and minority dental institutions. Candidates must have qualified NEET MDS 2026 and satisfy the eligibility requirements prescribed for Karnataka PG Dental admissions.
The Round 3 vacant seat list is particularly important for candidates who are eligible to participate in the ongoing counselling and are looking for available MDS seats after the earlier rounds.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.