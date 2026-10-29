Gold Price Today: Gold Gets Cheaper Ahead of Diwali; What Is Behind The Dip? Check Rates Across 20 Indian Cities On Karwa Chauth
Gold Price In India: Gold prices offer festive shoppers some relief on Karwa Chauth 2026. Check city-wise 24K and 22K gold rates, buying trends, lightweight jewellery demand and global market factors.
Gold Price In India: The festive season is officially on today, as it is Karwa Chauth today. On Karwa Chauth, the tradition of gifting gold to wives brings in major customer demand. The demand is basically for small gold jewellery, used for day-to-day life and usual wear. This is just my personal analysis, for I have seen a trend among couples.
The Karwa Chauth day marks the beginning of an auspicious gold-buying spree. This pushes the demand in the local market. With that, the gold prices tend to move upward. In simple words, increased demand brings in a price surge.
On the contrary, this Karwa Chauth brought a little extra sparkle for festive shoppers as prices witnessed a notable correction ahead of the celebrations.
On October 29, 24K gold in Delhi is priced at around ₹1,43,490 per 10 grams, offering some relief to buyers planning their festive purchases. With prices easing by nearly ₹5,000 over the past two weeks, shoppers may find this a welcome opportunity to explore traditional jewellery, elegant lightweight designs and gold coins without stretching their budgets too much.
Also Read: How Much Will 10 Grams of Gold Cost On Dhanteras? Check MCX And City-Wise Rates
Gold Rates Across 20 Major Indian Cities
|
City
|
State / Region
|
24K Gold (per 10g)
|
22K Gold (per 10g)
|
Delhi
|
Delhi NCR
|
₹1,42,650
|
₹1,30,670
|
Mumbai
|
Maharashtra
|
₹1,42,650
|
₹1,30,670
|
Chennai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
₹1,42,980
|
₹1,30,997
|
Kolkata
|
West Bengal
|
₹1,42,650
|
₹1,30,670
|
Bangalore
|
Karnataka
|
₹1,42,650
|
₹1,30,670
|
Hyderabad
|
Telangana
|
₹1,42,670
|
₹1,30,680
|
Ahmedabad
|
Gujarat
|
₹1,42,670
|
₹1,30,680
|
Pune
|
Maharashtra
|
₹1,42,650
|
₹1,30,670
|
Jaipur
|
Rajasthan
|
₹1,42,650
|
₹1,30,670
|
Lucknow
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
₹1,42,650
|
₹1,30,670
|
Indore
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
₹1,42,650
|
₹1,30,670
|
Bhopal
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
₹1,42,650
|
₹1,30,670
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Odisha
|
₹1,42,650
|
₹1,30,670
|
Chandigarh
|
Punjab / Haryana
|
₹1,42,650
|
₹1,30,670
|
Gurgaon
|
Haryana
|
₹1,42,650
|
₹1,30,670
|
Guwahati
|
Assam
|
₹1,42,650
|
₹1,30,670
|
Agra
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
₹1,42,650
|
₹1,30,670
|
Dehradun
|
Uttarakhand
|
₹1,42,650
|
₹1,30,670
|
Coimbatore
|
Tamil Nadu
|
₹1,42,980
|
₹1,30,997
|
Faridabad
|
Haryana
|
₹1,42,650
|
₹1,30,670
MCX Gold Price Today
- Current Price: MCX gold futures for December 4, 2026, delivery are trading at ₹1,43,705 per 10 grams.
- Market Opening: Gold futures opened near ₹1,43,867 per 10 grams.
- Daily High: The contract touched ₹1,44,343 per 10 grams.
- Daily Low: The price dipped to ₹1,43,321 per 10 grams.
- Previous Close: The previous closing price was ₹1,43,705 per 10 grams.
- Market Trend: Gold futures are trading relatively flat, with mild fluctuations following the US Federal Reserve’s overnight decision to keep interest rates unchanged.
Festive Buying Trends’ Impact On Gold Price
Gold prices have stayed volatile throughout the session. The prediction of gold prices staying volatile for the whole session until Diwali and the wedding season is high.
But looking at the prices today, it looks like there is some relief for buyers. After hitting a record high earlier in the months of August, September and October, the recent dip in gold prices has encouraged buyers to explore more.
Buyers are exploring traditional jewellery, gold coins and lightweight designs. With gold prices still historically high, jewellers such as Kalyan Jewellers and Senco Gold are focusing on lightweight 18K daily-wear collections to suit different budgets.
Meanwhile, quick-commerce platforms are catering to last-minute gifting needs with doorstep delivery of hallmarked 24K gold coins, adding a modern touch to traditional festive shopping.
There is a very major reason for the stabilising gold price on the domestic front: the customer is not looking for heavy-weight 22-carat jewellery now. The lower demand for higher-carat gold has also made the market realise that the buyer is smarter, and the demand can shift anytime.
The trends of anti-tarnish and 14K, 18K gold have been in the spotlight for consumer behaviour analysts.
Factors Affecting Gold Price Today
|
Factor
|
Details
|
Market Impact
|
The Fed Effect
|
The US FOMC held interest rates steady at 3.75% to 4%. Comex gold remained around $4,051 per ounce.
|
The pause eased selling pressure, keeping global gold prices relatively stable.
|
Domestic Spot Difference
|
Physical retail gold prices in Delhi stood at approximately ₹1,44,110 per 10 grams for 24K gold.
|
Festive demand and local market conditions supported domestic prices despite relatively flat futures.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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