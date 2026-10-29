Gold Price Today: Gold Gets Cheaper Ahead of Diwali; What Is Behind The Dip? Check Rates Across 20 Indian Cities On Karwa Chauth

Gold Price In India: The festive season is officially on today, as it is Karwa Chauth today. On Karwa Chauth, the tradition of gifting gold to wives brings in major customer demand. The demand is basically for small gold jewellery, used for day-to-day life and usual wear. This is just my personal analysis, for I have seen a trend among couples.

The Karwa Chauth day marks the beginning of an auspicious gold-buying spree. This pushes the demand in the local market. With that, the gold prices tend to move upward. In simple words, increased demand brings in a price surge.

On the contrary, this Karwa Chauth brought a little extra sparkle for festive shoppers as prices witnessed a notable correction ahead of the celebrations.

On October 29, 24K gold in Delhi is priced at around ₹1,43,490 per 10 grams, offering some relief to buyers planning their festive purchases. With prices easing by nearly ₹5,000 over the past two weeks, shoppers may find this a welcome opportunity to explore traditional jewellery, elegant lightweight designs and gold coins without stretching their budgets too much.