IIT Delhi Launches Executive Certificate in Agentic AI Systems: Check Course Duration, Eligibility

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The Continuing Education Programme (CEP) of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has announced the first batch of its Executive Certificate in Agentic AI Systems (Foundation to Deployment). The six-month programme is designed to help professionals develop practical skills in building, managing and deploying artificial intelligence (AI) systems that can perform tasks with greater autonomy. The programme goes beyond conventional generative AI and covers autonomous AI agents, large language models (LLMs), multi-agent systems, information retrieval and enterprise-level deployment. It also focuses on AI security, risk management and governance to help participants understand how to develop reliable AI applications. The course includes live faculty-led sessions, practical assignments, projects and a final capstone project.

Also read: CA Foundation September 2026 Result Date LIVE: ICAI CA Result Expected This Week at caresults.icai.org Students and working professionals can check the key details of the programme in the table below. Particulars Details Institution IIT Delhi Programme Executive Certificate in Agentic AI Systems Organising body Continuing Education Programme (CEP) Course duration Six months Main focus Agentic AI, autonomous systems and enterprise deployment Learning method Live faculty-led sessions and practical project Assessment Examinations, assignments, quizzes and capstone project Intended learners AI and data professionals, software developers, technology leaders and eligible graduates What Is Agentic AI? Agentic AI refers to AI systems that can work towards a goal by planning steps, using information, interacting with tools and carrying out actions. Unlike a conventional chatbot that mainly responds to a prompt, an AI agent can complete a series of connected tasks with less step-by-step direction from a user.

For example, a business could use an AI agent to collect information from different sources, organise the findings and prepare a report. More complex systems can use several agents that work together to complete different parts of a task. However, these systems still require appropriate human oversight, security measures and checks to ensure that their actions are reliable. What Will Students Learn in the IIT Delhi Programme? The six-month course covers eight core modules, taking participants from the basics of agentic AI to the development and deployment of more complex systems. Course area What participants will learn Agentic AI foundations How autonomous AI systems work Large language models How LLMs support reasoning and AI applications Autonomous agent design How to build AI agents that plan and perform tasks Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) How AI systems retrieve relevant information to improve responses Multi-agent orchestration How multiple AI agents coordinate and work together AI Trust, Risk and Security Management (AI TRiSM) How to address AI security, governance, compliance and reliability Application deployment How to move AI applications towards practical use Enterprise-scale operations How to manage AI systems in organisational environments

Participants will also work with tools and frameworks such as Model Context Protocol (MCP), LangGraph, CrewAI and AutoGen. Who Can Apply for the IIT Delhi Agentic AI Course? The programme is intended for people who want to develop specialised skills in autonomous AI systems. The reported eligible backgrounds include science, engineering and commerce. The course may be relevant to the following groups:

AI and data professionals seeking to expand their technical skills.

Software developers and IT professionals interested in building AI applications.

Technology leaders who need to understand AI deployment and governance.

Science, engineering and commerce graduates who want to learn about agentic AI systems. The programme information recommends at least one year of professional experience. The selection process includes an application review and a faculty interview. Applicants should check the official programme page for the complete eligibility and selection requirements.

How Will the Course Be Taught? The programme combines faculty-led teaching with practical assignments and projects. Participants will gradually progress from building individual AI assistants and information-retrieval applications to developing workflows involving multiple AI agents. The final capstone project will require learners to apply their knowledge to an agentic AI application while considering security, risk and governance requirements. This practical approach is intended to help participants understand not only how AI agents are developed but also how they can be deployed and managed in real organisational settings. What Is the Importance of This Course? As organisations explore AI applications beyond content generation, they need professionals who understand how to build systems that can carry out tasks, use external tools and coordinate workflows.