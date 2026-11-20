Kolkata Police Constable Admit Card 2026: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the Kolkata Police Constable and Lady Constable Admit Card 2026 today, November 20, 2026. The download link is active for the Final Written Examination for the post of Constables and Lady Constables in KP 2024. Candidates can download their hall ticket by entering their 8-digit Application Serial Number and Date of Birth in DD/MM/YYYY format. The written exam is scheduled for November 29, 2026. Candidates must carry the printed admit card to the exam centre, as entry will not be allowed without it. This article explains the download steps and details.

KP Constable Admit Card 2026 PDF Download

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has activated the direct link to download the Kolkata Police Constable and Lady Constable Admit Card 2026 on November 20, 2026. Candidates can click the link below and log in with their 8-digit Application Serial Number and Date of Birth. It is advised to download the admit card in PDF and take a printout, as it must be carried to the exam centre. Click on the direct link below to download the Kolkata Police Constable and Lady Constable Admit Card 2026 for the Final Written Examination.