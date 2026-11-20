Kolkata Police Constable Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download Hall Ticket PDF at wbpolice.gov.in
KP Constable Admit Card 2026: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has released the Kolkata Police Constable and Lady Constable Admit Card 2026 for the Final Written Examination. Candidates can download it using their 8-digit Application Serial Number and Date of Birth. The exam is scheduled for November 29, 2026.
Kolkata Police Constable Admit Card 2026: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the Kolkata Police Constable and Lady Constable Admit Card 2026 today, November 20, 2026. The download link is active for the Final Written Examination for the post of Constables and Lady Constables in KP 2024. Candidates can download their hall ticket by entering their 8-digit Application Serial Number and Date of Birth in DD/MM/YYYY format. The written exam is scheduled for November 29, 2026. Candidates must carry the printed admit card to the exam centre, as entry will not be allowed without it. This article explains the download steps and details.
KP Constable Admit Card 2026 PDF Download
The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has activated the direct link to download the Kolkata Police Constable and Lady Constable Admit Card 2026 on November 20, 2026. Candidates can click the link below and log in with their 8-digit Application Serial Number and Date of Birth. It is advised to download the admit card in PDF and take a printout, as it must be carried to the exam centre. Click on the direct link below to download the Kolkata Police Constable and Lady Constable Admit Card 2026 for the Final Written Examination.
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Kolkata Police Constable Admit Card 2026 Download Link
Also Check: Kolkata Police Constable Question Paper 2025
Kolkata Police Constable Admit Card 2026 Highlights
The Kolkata Police Constable Admit Card 2026 is now available for candidates who applied for the Constable and Lady Constable posts. The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has activated the download link for the Final Written Examination. The key details are in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB), Kolkata
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Recruitment Drive
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Constables / Lady Constables in Kolkata Police – 2024
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Total Vacancies
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3,734
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Exam Name
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Final Written Examination
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Admit Card Release Date
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20 November 2026(Today)
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Final Written Exam Date
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29 November 2026(Sunday)
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Exam Timing & Duration
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12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM(1 Hour / 60 Minutes)
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Exam Mode & Pattern
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Offline (OMR-based) — 85 Objective-Type MCQs, 85 Marks (Negative marking of 0.25 / 1/4th mark per wrong answer)
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Admit Card Mode
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Online (no paper admit card issued by post)
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Login Details Required
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8-digit Application Serial Number, Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY), and OTP Verification(sent to Aadhaar-linked mobile number / registered email)
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Mandatory Exam Day Document
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Printed e-Admit Card along with Original Aadhaar Card for identity verification and digital attendance
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Selection Process
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Preliminary Written Test (Qualifying), PMT & PET, Final Written Examination (85 Marks), and Interview (15 Marks)
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Official Websites
Kolkata Police Constable Exam Date 2026
The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has announced the schedule for the Final Written Examination. Candidates should note the date and plan their preparation accordingly. The Final Written Examination for Constables and Lady Constables in KP 2024 will be held on November 29, 2026. The admit card was released on November 20, 2026, which gives candidates nine days before the exam. Candidates should check the exam timing and centre address on the admit card carefully and reach the venue well in advance. They must carry a printed copy of the admit card, as entry will not be allowed without it.
How to Download KP Constable Admit Card 2026
Candidates who applied for the Kolkata Police Constable and Lady Constable posts can download their admit card online in a few simple steps. Keep your 8-digit Application Serial Number and Date of Birth ready before you start.
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Visit the official website of the West Bengal Police, wbpolice.gov.in.
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Click on the Recruitment section, then select Recruitment for the post of Constables / Lady Constables in Kolkata Police 2024
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You will be taken to the download page. Enter your 8-digit Application Serial Number.
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Enter your Date of Birth in DD/MM/YYYY format.
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Click on the Submit button. If you make a mistake, click Refresh and enter the details again.
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Your Kolkata Police Constable Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.
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Check all the details carefully, download the admit card as a PDF and take a printout for exam day.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com