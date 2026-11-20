SSC CPO Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download Sub Inspector CBT Hall Ticket PDF at ssc.gov.in
SSC CPO Admit Card 2026: The Staff Selection Commission has released the CBT admit card on the official website at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who will appear for the exam can now download the hall tickets. The exam will be held from November 23, 2026 to November 28, 2026. Check all details here.
Key Points
- SSC CPO CBT 1 Admit Card 2026 released on November 20, 2026.
- Paper 1 exams are scheduled from November 23, 2026 to November 28, 2026.
- Admit cards for later exam dates will be available 2-3 days prior to the exam.
SSC CPO Admit Card 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC Central Police Organization (CPO) CBT 1 Admit Card 2026 on November 20, 2026. All those candidates who will appear for the exam on November 23, 2026 can now download their hall tickets from the official website at ssc.gov.in. The SSC CPO Paper 1 exam will be conducted from November 23, 2026 to November 28, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 1,871 Sub-Inspector vacancies would be filled in Delhi Police and CAPFs. The selection process for SSC CGL Exam comprises CBT 1, PST/PET, CBT 2, Medical Examination and at last Document Verification.
To download your SSC CPO SI Admit Card candidates must enter their login credentials such as user name, password and CAPTCHA Code.
SSC CPO Admit Card 2026 PDF Download Link
Candidates can now access the SSC CPO Admit Card 2026 by visiting the official SSC website. The admit card contains crucial information about the exam date, shift timings, reporting time and centre address. Candidates must download and check their hall ticket once to ensure that all details are correct before appearing for the examination. The direct link to download the SSC CPO SI Admit Card is provided in the table below.
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SSC CPO Admit Card 2026 Link
SSC CPO Admit Card 2026: Overview
The Commission has announced 1871 tentative vacancies for SSC CPO 2026. The vacancies are for various paramilitary forces such as BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB and SI in Delhi Police. Check the important details related to the exam in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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SSC Central Police Organization Examination 2026
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Conducting Body
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Staff Selection Commission
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Exam Stage
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Paper 1
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Examination
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Exam Dates
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November 23, 2026 to November 28, 2026
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Total Vacancies
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1871
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Admit Card Status
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Released
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Official Website
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ssc.gov.in
Steps to Download SSC CPO SI Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps elucidated below to download the SSC CPO CBT 1 hall ticket:
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Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
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The homepage will appear then you have to visit the candidate login section Now click on the Login or Register Section.
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After that you have to enter your login credentials such as your registration number, password and captcha code.
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Submit the details to access the admit card.
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Review the details mentioned on the hall ticket.
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Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for the examination day.
SSC CPO Admit Card 2026: What’s Next?
Candidates can now download their hall ticket and check their relevant details such as examination date, shift and centre details and make the necessary arrangements to reach the centre on time. However, candidates must remember that the hall tickets have been released for those who will appear for the exam on November 23, 2026. Those who will appear for the exam on other dates can download their admit card 2 to 3 days before their respective examination dates.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.