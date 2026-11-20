Key Points SSC CPO CBT 1 Admit Card 2026 released on November 20, 2026.

Paper 1 exams are scheduled from November 23, 2026 to November 28, 2026.

Admit cards for later exam dates will be available 2-3 days prior to the exam.

SSC CPO Admit Card 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC Central Police Organization (CPO) CBT 1 Admit Card 2026 on November 20, 2026. All those candidates who will appear for the exam on November 23, 2026 can now download their hall tickets from the official website at ssc.gov.in. The SSC CPO Paper 1 exam will be conducted from November 23, 2026 to November 28, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 1,871 Sub-Inspector vacancies would be filled in Delhi Police and CAPFs. The selection process for SSC CGL Exam comprises CBT 1, PST/PET, CBT 2, Medical Examination and at last Document Verification. To download your SSC CPO SI Admit Card candidates must enter their login credentials such as user name, password and CAPTCHA Code. SSC CPO Admit Card 2026 PDF Download Link

Candidates can now access the SSC CPO Admit Card 2026 by visiting the official SSC website. The admit card contains crucial information about the exam date, shift timings, reporting time and centre address. Candidates must download and check their hall ticket once to ensure that all details are correct before appearing for the examination. The direct link to download the SSC CPO SI Admit Card is provided in the table below. SSC CPO Admit Card 2026 Link Click Here SSC CPO Admit Card 2026: Overview The Commission has announced 1871 tentative vacancies for SSC CPO 2026. The vacancies are for various paramilitary forces such as BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB and SI in Delhi Police. Check the important details related to the exam in the table below. Particulars Details Exam Name SSC Central Police Organization Examination 2026 Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission Exam Stage Paper 1 Exam Mode Computer-Based Examination Exam Dates November 23, 2026 to November 28, 2026 Total Vacancies 1871 Admit Card Status Released Official Website ssc.gov.in