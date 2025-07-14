School Holiday on Monday (14 July) due to Sawan 2025: School Closed in THESE Cities for Kanwar Yatra

School Holiday on Monday due to Sawan 2025: Many districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have declared Monday school holidays in celebration of the Kanwar Yatra 2025 as the holy month of Sawan (Shravan) approaches. Local authorities are assuring safety and smooth travel by temporarily closing schools in a few areas as thousands of Kanwariyas cross roadways carrying Ganga water for Lord Shiva's Jalabhishek. Schools in some cities are closed Monday, July 14, due to Sawan and Kanwar Yatra.
School Closures During Sawan 2025
|
State
|
District/City
|
Holiday Dates
|
Reason for Closure
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Varanasi
|
All Mondays in Sawan (from July 9)
|
Kanwar Yatra traffic & safety concerns
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Budaun
|
All Mondays in Sawan
|
Heavy Kanwar Yatra movement
|
Haryana
|
Nuh
|
July 13–14, 2025
|
Jalabhishek Yatra & security measures
Schools to Remain Closed on Mondays in Varanasi and Budaun
The district administration of Varanasi has made it clear that all government and private schools must remain closed on Mondays during Sawan. This action is in response to worries about the growing number of Kanwariyas using city streets for pedestrian purposes, as well as the ensuing safety and traffic issues.
According to reports, school officials have been told by the District Magistrate (DM) to rigorously adhere to the vacation order. The goal is to prevent students from becoming stuck in traffic or experiencing security issues as a result of the Yatra.
Similar to this, the district government of Budaun has mandated that schools stay closed on Sawan Mondays. In light of the growing number of devotees, the formal order was issued to avoid causing any disruption to school-going children and staff.
Kanwar Yatra 2025: Massive Turnout Expected
During the month of Shravan, thousands of Kanwariyas, or Shiva devotees, walk barefoot or travel great distances to collect holy water from the Ganga and present it to Lord Shiva. A larger participation than in recent years is anticipated for the Kanwar Yatra 2025, which begins on July 9.
Authorities in Varanasi, Budaun, and the surrounding areas have taken preventive steps, including rerouting traffic and establishing school holidays, in response to these large gatherings.
Haryana’s Nuh District Declares School Holiday on July 13–14
In a related but distinct incident, schools in the Nuh district of Haryana have been closed on July 13 and 14 in observance of the Jalabhishek Yatra. According to the administration, the choice was made to prevent possible problems with law and order during the religious event.
Why Are Schools Being Closed for Kanwar Yatra?
The closure of schools is primarily aimed at avoiding:
-
Traffic congestion on major roads due to the Yatra processions.
-
Safety concerns for children commuting during peak hours.
-
Logistical difficulties in managing both regular schooling and large-scale religious processions.
The police, civic organizations, and education departments have been working together to implement these decisions without interfering with the school calendar.
Administrative readiness and consideration for cultural events such as the Kanwar Yatra are demonstrated by the decision to close schools on Mondays during Sawan 2025 in cities like Varanasi, Budaun, and Nuh. As North India's spiritual energy grows, protecting students' safety continues to be of utmost importance.
