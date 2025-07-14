School Holiday on Monday (14 July) due to Sawan 2025: School Closed in THESE Cities for Kanwar Yatra

School Holiday on Monday due to Sawan 2025: Many districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have declared Monday school holidays in celebration of the Kanwar Yatra 2025 as the holy month of Sawan (Shravan) approaches. Local authorities are assuring safety and smooth travel by temporarily closing schools in a few areas as thousands of Kanwariyas cross roadways carrying Ganga water for Lord Shiva's Jalabhishek. Schools in some cities are closed Monday, July 14, due to Sawan and Kanwar Yatra.

Schools to Remain Closed on Mondays in Varanasi and Budaun

The district administration of Varanasi has made it clear that all government and private schools must remain closed on Mondays during Sawan. This action is in response to worries about the growing number of Kanwariyas using city streets for pedestrian purposes, as well as the ensuing safety and traffic issues.

According to reports, school officials have been told by the District Magistrate (DM) to rigorously adhere to the vacation order. The goal is to prevent students from becoming stuck in traffic or experiencing security issues as a result of the Yatra.

Similar to this, the district government of Budaun has mandated that schools stay closed on Sawan Mondays. In light of the growing number of devotees, the formal order was issued to avoid causing any disruption to school-going children and staff.