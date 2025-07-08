Ujjain School Holiday: School Close on Mondays till 13 August During Shravan

In order to accommodate the weekly Lord Mahakaleshwar (Mahakal) processions held during the auspicious months of Shravan and Bhadrapad, Roshan Kumar Singh, the district collector of Ujjain, has ordered that all government and private schools within the Municipal Corporation limits remain closed on Mondays, July 14, 21, 28, and August 4, 11, 2025. This decision is motivated by religious reasons.
In order to make up for this, schools will instead be open on the Sundays before July 13, 20, 27, and August 3, 10, 2025 guaranteeing that classes continue.
Anand Sharma the District Education Officer stated that This move ensures children's safety and avoids them being caught in traffic during grand processions.
Why the shift?
The decision was made because of the significant traffic problems that occur on Mondays, when the processions cause the city to see large crowds and road barricades. This change puts the convenience and safety of parents and students first, according to District Education Officer Anand Sharma.
Prior Implementation
This implementation is not new, According to Anand Sharma, Ujjain has adhered to this plan for the previous two years. Manohar Giri, the leader of the State Employees Union, claimed that Sunday classes unfairly burden working parents, whose usual day off is Sunday, making it more difficult for families with two working parents to manage their finances and schedules.
Final Royal Procession & Holiday
When Bhadrapad's full moon falls on August 18, a large royal procession is planned, and Ujjain will celebrate the occasion with a municipal holiday.
What Parents and Schools Should Know
School Holiday Dates & Classes Days:
-
Closed: Mondays – 14, 21, 28 July; 4, 11 August 2025
-
Open: Sundays – 13, 20, 27 July; 3, 10 August 2025
Reason: Manageability of school operations amid procession-driven congestion
Special Case: Royal procession on 18 August warrants an additional local holiday
As this schedule comes out, Ujjain’s schools, parents, and the wider community prepare to adapt to a month of religious fervor balanced with academic planning.
