Noida School Holidays in July 2025: Upcoming Public Holidays & Rain-Related School Closures

In July, local schools are preparing for both scheduled religious vacations and unplanned weather-related closures as the monsoon season peaks in Noida and the Delhi-NCR area. As July 2025 goes on, schools in Noida are experiencing holiday closures due to heavy monsoon rains. Due to the impending festivals, such as Muharram and Guru Purnima, and the intense rains that are interfering with day-to-day living in the Delhi-NCR region, school administrators have revised the academic calendars to ensure the safety of the students. Parents and children are advised to monitor official warnings since there may be further weather-related shutdowns in the coming weeks. The persistently high rainfall in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram has caused serious waterlogging and traffic congestion. All schools for Classes 1 through 8 will be closed as a precaution, according to Noida authorities. In the upcoming days, the IMD has forecasted more intense rain.
Noida Schools Holiday Today, July 11, 2025
Students should be aware that there is currently no information on the closure of schools. For the most recent information, they are therefore encouraged to contact the appropriate school authorities. According to our knowledge, some institutions in regions impacted by the rainfall have chosen to hold courses virtually this week before reopening for in-person instruction on Monday. For confirmation, it might be prudent to get in touch with your school.
Schools Closed for Kanwar Yatra
Mid-July is predicted to be the peak of the annual Kanwar Yatra, one of the largest religious gatherings in North India. Because so many pilgrims pass through Delhi-NCR, especially the key roads in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida, local officials are likely to obstruct traffic. Many schools in Noida are considering temporarily closing from July 11 to July 25 in expectation of serious traffic and security problems, especially those near major highways like NH-24, DND Flyway, and Kalindi Kunj. It is recommended that parents check with the school administration as the dates get closer.
Scheduled Public Holidays
Muharram: Sunday, July 6, 2025, is the tenth day of Muharram (Ashura), as determined by a moon sighting. If the day falls on a Sunday, many places would normally celebrate a holiday the following day. However, in Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, the holiday is only observed on July 6, and classes resume on Monday, July 7.
The Rath Yatra takes place on Monday, July 7. Despite being mostly followed in Odisha, local temple celebrations may occasionally lead to half-day events or the closure of classrooms in Noida, contingent on certain school policies.
The holiday of Guru Purnima is observed on Thursday, July 10. While it is not a required public holiday, some Noida schools connected to cultural boards may announce a holiday or host school functions.
Rain-Related Closures & Weather Alerts
On Wednesday, July 9, the Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate issued an order to close all schools in Noida and Greater Noida up to Class 12 because of the intense monsoon rains and widespread waterlogging. In low-lying areas, residents were also relocated due to flooding caused by the Hindon River.
IMD Yellow/Orange Alerts: On July 9, the India Meteorological Department gave Delhi-NCR an orange alert, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rain. As a result, officials decided to close schools and warn commuters for the next 48 hours at the very least.
Rain is expected to persist through mid-July, so district officials urged schools to maintain a "rainy-day buffer" from July 10 to July 15, which could result in further unplanned closures. .
Noida July 2025 School Holiday Calendar
|
Date
|
Reason
|
Areas Affected
|
Sun, Jul 6
|
Muharram holiday
|
All schools in Noida (UP)
|
Mon, Jul 7
|
Rath Yatra (possible observance)
|
Some schools (festival-based, school-specific)
|
Thu, Jul 10
|
Guru Purnima (optional)
|
School-specific closures/events
|
Wed, Jul 9
|
Heavy rains & waterlogging
|
Schools up to Class 12 closed
|
Jul 10–15
|
Monsoon buffer days
|
Potential ad-hoc closures
|
Sundays
|
Weekly holiday
|
Jul 6, 13, 20, 27
What Parents & Students Should Do
Be alert: Watch for updates from district and school administrations via SMS or WhatsApp.
When it rains a lot, make sure to plan your trip carefully because public transportation may be interrupted.
Be ready for make-up classes because the academic month may be shortened due to rain-related and holiday closures.
Check holidays: Plan your vacations based on official school announcements, particularly for non-gazetted events like Rath Yatra or Guru Purnima.
In Noida, the monsoon rain is at it's peak and the schools are being closed. Parents and children are advised to monitor official warnings since there may be further weather-related shutdowns in the coming weeks. For more recent school holiday information keep checking on the article.
