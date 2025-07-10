Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Noida School Holidays in July 2025: Upcoming Public Holidays & Rain-Related School Closures

In July 2025, Noida schools will have a few scheduled holidays, but more unforeseen closures could result from the erratic monsoon. Families should continue to be flexible and follow the proper procedures to be informed.

Apeksha Agarwal
ByApeksha Agarwal
Jul 11, 2025, 10:45 IST

In July, local schools are preparing for both scheduled religious vacations and unplanned weather-related closures as the monsoon season peaks in Noida and the Delhi-NCR area. As July 2025 goes on, schools in Noida are experiencing holiday closures due to heavy monsoon rains. Due to the impending festivals, such as Muharram and Guru Purnima, and the intense rains that are interfering with day-to-day living in the Delhi-NCR region, school administrators have revised the academic calendars to ensure the safety of the students. Parents and children are advised to monitor official warnings since there may be further weather-related shutdowns in the coming weeks. The persistently high rainfall in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram has caused serious waterlogging and traffic congestion. All schools for Classes 1 through 8 will be closed as a precaution, according to Noida authorities. In the upcoming days, the IMD has forecasted more intense rain.

Noida Schools Holiday Today, July 11, 2025

Students should be aware that there is currently no information on the closure of schools. For the most recent information, they are therefore encouraged to contact the appropriate school authorities. According to our knowledge, some institutions in regions impacted by the rainfall have chosen to hold courses virtually this week before reopening for in-person instruction on Monday. For confirmation, it might be prudent to get in touch with your school.

Schools Closed for Kanwar Yatra 

Mid-July is predicted to be the peak of the annual Kanwar Yatra, one of the largest religious gatherings in North India. Because so many pilgrims pass through Delhi-NCR, especially the key roads in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida, local officials are likely to obstruct traffic. Many schools in Noida are considering temporarily closing from July 11 to July 25 in expectation of serious traffic and security problems, especially those near major highways like NH-24, DND Flyway, and Kalindi Kunj. It is recommended that parents check with the school administration as the dates get closer.

Scheduled Public Holidays

  • Muharram: Sunday, July 6, 2025, is the tenth day of Muharram (Ashura), as determined by a moon sighting. If the day falls on a Sunday, many places would normally celebrate a holiday the following day. However, in Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, the holiday is only observed on July 6, and classes resume on Monday, July 7.

  • The Rath Yatra takes place on Monday, July 7. Despite being mostly followed in Odisha, local temple celebrations may occasionally lead to half-day events or the closure of classrooms in Noida, contingent on certain school policies.

  • The holiday of Guru Purnima is observed on Thursday, July 10. While it is not a required public holiday, some Noida schools connected to cultural boards may announce a holiday or host school functions.

Rain-Related Closures & Weather Alerts

  • On Wednesday, July 9, the Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate issued an order to close all schools in Noida and Greater Noida up to Class 12 because of the intense monsoon rains and widespread waterlogging. In low-lying areas, residents were also relocated due to flooding caused by the Hindon River.

  • IMD Yellow/Orange Alerts: On July 9, the India Meteorological Department gave Delhi-NCR an orange alert, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rain. As a result, officials decided to close schools and warn commuters for the next 48 hours at the very least.

  • Rain is expected to persist through mid-July, so district officials urged schools to maintain a "rainy-day buffer" from July 10 to July 15, which could result in further unplanned closures. .

Noida July 2025 School Holiday Calendar 

Date

Reason

Areas Affected

Sun, Jul 6

Muharram holiday

All schools in Noida (UP) 

Mon, Jul 7

Rath Yatra (possible observance)

Some schools (festival-based, school-specific) 

Thu, Jul 10

Guru Purnima (optional)

School-specific closures/events 

Wed, Jul 9

Heavy rains & waterlogging

Schools up to Class 12 closed 

Jul 10–15

Monsoon buffer days

Potential ad-hoc closures 

Sundays

Weekly holiday

Jul 6, 13, 20, 27

What Parents & Students Should Do

  • Be alert: Watch for updates from district and school administrations via SMS or WhatsApp.

  • When it rains a lot, make sure to plan your trip carefully because public transportation may be interrupted.

  • Be ready for make-up classes because the academic month may be shortened due to rain-related and holiday closures.

  • Check holidays: Plan your vacations based on official school announcements, particularly for non-gazetted events like Rath Yatra or Guru Purnima.

In Noida, the monsoon rain is at it's peak and the schools are being closed. Parents and children are advised to monitor official warnings since there may be further weather-related shutdowns in the coming weeks. For more recent school holiday information keep checking on the article.

Also Read

UP School Holiday List

Delhi School Holiday in July 2025

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News