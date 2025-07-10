Noida School Holidays in July 2025: Upcoming Public Holidays & Rain-Related School Closures

In July, local schools are preparing for both scheduled religious vacations and unplanned weather-related closures as the monsoon season peaks in Noida and the Delhi-NCR area. As July 2025 goes on, schools in Noida are experiencing holiday closures due to heavy monsoon rains. Due to the impending festivals, such as Muharram and Guru Purnima, and the intense rains that are interfering with day-to-day living in the Delhi-NCR region, school administrators have revised the academic calendars to ensure the safety of the students. Parents and children are advised to monitor official warnings since there may be further weather-related shutdowns in the coming weeks. The persistently high rainfall in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram has caused serious waterlogging and traffic congestion. All schools for Classes 1 through 8 will be closed as a precaution, according to Noida authorities. In the upcoming days, the IMD has forecasted more intense rain.

Noida Schools Holiday Today, July 11, 2025

Students should be aware that there is currently no information on the closure of schools. For the most recent information, they are therefore encouraged to contact the appropriate school authorities. According to our knowledge, some institutions in regions impacted by the rainfall have chosen to hold courses virtually this week before reopening for in-person instruction on Monday. For confirmation, it might be prudent to get in touch with your school.

Schools Closed for Kanwar Yatra

Mid-July is predicted to be the peak of the annual Kanwar Yatra, one of the largest religious gatherings in North India. Because so many pilgrims pass through Delhi-NCR, especially the key roads in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida, local officials are likely to obstruct traffic. Many schools in Noida are considering temporarily closing from July 11 to July 25 in expectation of serious traffic and security problems, especially those near major highways like NH-24, DND Flyway, and Kalindi Kunj. It is recommended that parents check with the school administration as the dates get closer.