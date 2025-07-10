Delhi School Holidays in July 2025: Rain-Related School Closures and Public Holidays, Details Here

Delhi School Holidays in July 2025: For everyone in Delhi-NCR—parents, students, and teachers—it's really important to know about school holidays and if schools close suddenly. This helps everyone plan their daily activities and school work. Usually, we know about holidays well in advance. But sometimes, bad weather can make schools close or switch to online classes very quickly, without much notice.

This article is about school holidays in Delhi-NCR in July 2025. We'll specifically look at what happens if there's a "yellow alert" because of bad weather. We'll explain how these alerts affect decisions about whether classes are held at school or online. The most important thing to remember is to always check the official announcements from the government and your child's school for the most accurate and up-to-date information. This way, you'll always have the correct details. Continuous heavy rain has caused a lot of flooding and traffic problems in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram. Because of this, schools in Noida for Classes 1 to 8 are closed. The weather department says it might rain even more, making things worse. This rain is making it hard for people to travel and is disrupting city life.