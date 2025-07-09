Kerala School Holidays in July 2025: Check All Upcoming Holidays and School Closures Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Anisha Mishra
ByAnisha Mishra
Jul 10, 2025, 12:33 IST
For students, parents, and school staff alike, staying updated on school holidays is always essential. Knowing the academic calendar allows families to plan vacations, prepare for exams, and manage daily routines effectively. In a vibrant state like Kerala, with its rich cultural calendar and occasional specific closures, having a reliable source for holiday information for July 2025 is particularly important to avoid any last-minute surprises.

This article aims to be your go-to guide for all Kerala school holidays and potential closures throughout July 2025. We will provide details on officially declared public holidays, significant religious observances that might impact school schedules, and any other relevant announcements. Keep this page handy to ensure you're always aware of when schools might be closed, helping you manage your month smoothly.

Heavy rains are causing trouble in South India! In Kerala, places like Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod are experiencing conditions that feel very much like a flood. Meanwhile, in neighboring Karnataka, a serious "red alert" has been put out for areas such as Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru. Because of this high alert, schools and colleges in these parts of Karnataka are now closed for safety. It's a challenging time as nature shows its power across these southern states.

Kerala Board School Holiday July Leave Calendar 2025

Check here complete holidays for July month 2025:

Sl. No.

Name of Holiday

Day

Date

Malayalam Era

Saka Era

1

Karkadaka Vavu

Thursday

24-07-2025

8-12-1200

2-5-1947

2

Muharram*

Sunday

06-07-2025

22-11-1200

15-4-1947

Kerala School Schedule Updated: Check Details

The Kerala government has revised school hours and class schedules to meet academic hour rules, following a High Court decision. New school hours are now 9:15 AM to 4:15 PM on most days, extended by 30 minutes. High school students will attend six extra Saturdays, while upper primary children will have two more Saturdays. Lower primary timings remain the same. These changes ensure schools meet 1,200 mandatory instruction hours, aiming to maintain academic quality despite concerns that the scheduling meeting was rushed.

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
