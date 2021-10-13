List of upcoming expressways in India

Expressways in India are controlled-access highways meaning that a vehicle can enter only through a limited place and no other road merges with or crosses the expressway anywhere to avoid any possible accidents. They consist of access ramps, grade separation, lane dividers and elevated sections. Through this article, let us have a look at the top 10 upcoming expressways in India.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

1- Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is an under-construction eight-lane access-controlled expressway that will connect the country’s National Capital, Delhi, with the Financial Capital, Mumbai.

2- Once completed, it will be the world’s longest expressway-- 1380 km long.

3- The expressway will reduce the travel time by 12 hours from the earlier 24 hours.

4- It will house the country’s first-ever animal overpass on the lines of European nations.

5- The expressway passes through the states of Madhya Pradesh (370 km), Gujarat (300 km), Haryana (80 km), Rajasthan (380 km) and Maharashtra (120 km). It will have its north end in Delhi and south end in Mumbai.

Total Estimated Cost: Rs. 1 lakh crores Length: 1380 km Lanes: 8 lanes Status: Under Construction Completion Deadline: 2022 in 51 packages

Dwarka Expressway

1- Dwarka Expressway is an under-construction eight-lane access-controlled expressway that will connect Delhi’s Mahipalpur to Haryana's Kherki Daula Toll Plaza.

2- It is India’s first-ever elevated urban expressway.

3- The expressway will have a fully automated tolling system with 22 lanes toll plaza.

4- The upcoming Dwarka Expressway will decongest the NH-8 which is used by nearly 3 lakh passengers every day,

5- The Dwarka Expressway will house an Intelligent Transportation System which will provide real-time information related to travel time, travel speed, delays, accidents on roads, change in routes, diversions, work zone conditions, etc.

Total Estimated Cost: Rs. 8,662 crore Length: 29.10 km Lanes: 8 lanes + local lanes Status: Under Construction Completion Deadline: 2022 in 4 packages

Purvanchal Expressway

1- Purvanchal Expressway is an under-construction access-controlled expressway in Uttar Pradesh that will connect Chand Sarai village in Lucknow with Haydaria village on NH-31 in Ghazipur.

2- The Purvanchal Expressway will boost the development of the region as well as the state.

3- Industrial training institutes, educational institutes, medical institutes, new townships and so forth will be set up near the Expressway areas which in turn will generate employment opportunities in the region.

4- The yet to be completed expressway will be connected to the existing Agra-Lucknow Expressway, thereby becoming a vast industrial corridor connecting the Eastern and Western boundaries leading to the overall development of the state.

5- Agriculture, commerce, tourism, and other industrial development will get a major fillip with the completion of the Purvanchal Expressway.

Total Estimated Cost: Rs. 22,494.66 crore Length: 340.824 km Lanes: 6 lanes Status: Under Construction Completion Deadline: October 2021 in 8 packages

Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway

1- Officially known as Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway is an under-construction access-controlled expressway in Maharashtra.

2- The expressway will connect two capitals of Maharashtra-- Nagpur and Mumbai.

3- It is among the longest greenfield road projects in India.

4- The expressway will traverse through 10 main districts of Maharashtra-- Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Washim, Buldhana, Jalna, Aurangabad, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Thane.

5- The Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway will connect India’s largest container port JNPT Mumbai to MIHAN in Nagpur. It will widely connect Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, Bengaluru-Chennai Economic Corridor, Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, Chennai Vizag Economic Corridor and Golden Quadrilateral.

Total Estimated Cost: Rs. 55,000 crore Length: 701 km Lanes: 6 lanes Status: Under Construction Completion Deadline: December 2021 in 16 packages

Ganga Expressway

1- Ganga Expressway is an approved six-lane access-controlled expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

2- The project will connect NH-334 in Meerut District with NH-2 at Prayagraj (Allahabad) Bypass in Prayagraj District.

3- The project is undertaken for the Omnidirectional development of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

4- The Ganga Expressway will traverse through 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh-- Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahar, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj.

5- In February 2021, the state government decided to extend the project on both ends-- from Meerut to Haridwar and from Prayagraj to Varanasi. However, a DPR has not yet been prepared.

Total Estimated Cost: Rs. 40,000 crore Length: 594 km Lanes: 6 Status: Land acquisition (82.04% complete as of July 11, 2021) and RFQ-RFP bidding underway Completion Deadline: Not Announced

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

1- Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway is a four-lane controlled-access expressway that will connect the Bahadurgarh border in Delhi with Katra in Jammu and Kashmir via Nakodar and Gurdaspur in Punjab.

2- The upcoming expressway will reduce travel time from earlier 14 hours to 6 hours between Delhi-Katra and will reduce travel time from 8 hours to 4 hours between Delhi-Amritsar.

3- It will also have a spur section that will connect Nakodar with Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport located in Raja Sansi, Amritsar.

4- The project will promote religious tourism as the road will connect two important holy cities—Katra-Vaishno Devi and Amritsar.

5- Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will house a trauma centre, ambulances, fire brigades, traffic police, bus bays, truck stops, interchanges with refreshments, and recreational facilities.

Total Estimated Cost: Rs. 35,000 crore Length: 634 km Lanes: 4 Status: Under Construction Completion Deadline: 2023

Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway

1- Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway is an under-construction four-lane access-controlled expressway in Gujarat.

2- Once completed, the expressway will connect Sardar Patel Ring Road near Sarkhej in Ahmedabad with Adhelai village in Bhavnagar district via Dholera Special Investment Region (Dholera SIR).

3- The project is a part of the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC).

4- The proposed Dholera International Airport will also lie on the route.

5- The Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway will traverse through two major cities of Gujarat-- Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar.

Total Estimated Cost: Rs. 3,500 crores Project’s Total Length: 110 km Lanes: 4 Status: Under Construction Deadline: March 2023

Bangalore-Chennai Expressway

1- The Bangalore-Chennai Expressway is a four-lane under-construction access-controlled expressway that will connect Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

2- The proposed expressway will connect Hoskote in Karnataka to Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

3- On January 1, 2021, the expressway was designated as National Expressway 7 (NE-7).

4- The expressway will pass through Andhra Pradesh to connect Chennai to Bangalore.

5- The Bangalore-Chennai Expressway is being developed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana program.

Total Estimated Cost: Rs. 18,000 crores Project’s Total Length: 258 km Lanes: 4 Status: Under Construction Deadline: March 2023

Raipur-Visakhapatnam Expressway

1- Also known as Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises Road, the Raipur-Visakhapatnam Expressway is an under-construction access-controlled six-lane expressway.

2- The project has a route alignment through Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

3- The Raipur-Visakhapatnam Expressway has been undertaken under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I program.

4- The project is a part of the Raipur–Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor (EC-15).

5- The expressway passes through Raipur, Dhamtari, Kanker and Kondagaon district in Chhattisgarh, Nabarangpur and Koraput districts in Odisha, and Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh.

Total Estimated Cost: Rs. 20,000 crores Project’s Total Length: 464 km Lanes: 6 Status: Under Construction Deadline: 2025

Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway

1- Faridabad–Noida–Ghaziabad Expressway is an under-construction six-lane expressway that will connect Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

2- The expressway will start from Faridabad in Haryana with Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

3- The expressway has been designed by IIT-Roorkee.

4- A bridge is also planned from Noida's Sector 150 to National Highway 19 in Faridabad as a part of Faridabad–Noida–Ghaziabad Expressway.

5- The expressway will traverse through four major cities of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh-- Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida.

Project’s Total Length: 56 km Lanes: 6 Status: Under Construction Deadline: 2022

