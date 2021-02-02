Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Here's all you need to know about 8 lane greenfield expressway

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is an under-construction controlled access highway connecting India's National Capital (Delhi) with Financial Capital (Mumbai)-- the longest expressway in India.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will reduce the commute time by half and CO2 emissions by 85 crores kg or equivalent to planting 4 crore trees. The nation's most awaited expressway will also house India's first-ever animal overpass on the lines of European nations.

On 8 March 2019, the foundation stone of the project was laid by Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley.

Highlights of the project:

1- The 8 lane greenfield Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be the longest expressway in India-- having 4 lanes in each direction.

2- The expected cost of the project is around Rs. 1 lakh crores.

3- The expressway passes through the states of Madhya Pradesh (370 km), Gujarat (300 km), Haryana (80 km), Rajasthan (380 km) and Maharashtra (120 km). It will have its north end in Delhi and south end in Mumbai.

4- Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to reduce the travel time by 12 hours from earlier 24 hours.

5- The project is expected to be completed by the year 2022 in 51 packages.

6- The expressway will have 5 animal overpasses with a combined length of more than 2.5 km. The animals will get a passage at every 500-metre interval. It will also have a boundary wall of 8 metres with a sound barrier of 3-4 metres in the corridor.

7- The Vadodara Mumbai Expressway has been subsumed into Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Details about Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Route:

Delhi-Gurugram-Mewat-Kota-Ratlam-Godhra-Vadodra-Surat-Dahisar-Mumbai.

Major Junctions:

1- North End-- Delhi

2- South End-- Mumbai

States:

1- Delhi

2- Haryana

3- Rajasthan

4- Madhya Pradesh

5- Gujarat

6- Maharashtra

Vadodra-Mumbai Expressway 1- This expressway has now been merged with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. 2- The 380 km long 8-lane route which is currently under construction will connect 4 cities-- Vadodara, Gujarat, Mumbai and Maharashtra. 3- The cost of the project is expected to be Rs. 44 Crore. 4- It was announced as a National Expressway on January 10, 2020.

