Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (Delhi-Meerut RRTS) project: Here's everything you need to know

Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (Delhi–Meerut RRTS) project will be India's first rapid transportation system. Recently, this project was in news amid the standoff between India-China border as the Swadeshi Jagran Manch wants the government to cancel the tender won by Chinese firm Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Company for construction. However, the Government of India stated that the contract cannot be cancelled as the project is funded by ADB.

Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP): All you need to know

About the project

1- It is a semi-high speed rail corridor which will connect Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut upon its completion.

2- The corridor is 82.15 km long (68.03 km elevated and 14.12 km underground) and will cover the distance between Delhi and Meerut in an hour approximately.

3- The project will be executed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), under joint ownership between the Central and the State Governments.

4- The Bombardier Transportation of India will manufacture the trains set at its plant in Gujarat.

5- The project will have coaches that can attain a speed of 160 km per hour.

6- 30 RRTS train sets will be operational for the regional services and will have a total of 6 coaches while 10 RRTS train sets will be operational for city services in Meerut and will have a total of 3 coaches.

7- The RRTS corridor will have 22 stations-- 16 regional stations and 6 stations in Meerut.

8- The project will connect the Delhi Metro, bus and railway stations, facilitating people to change from one public transport to another.

9- RRTS project aims at building a network of high-speed commuter rail lines connecting Delhi and the adjoining cities.

10- The corridor is expected to be operational by the year 2025.

11- The project will be financed in four tranches-- August 2020 to May 2025.

Cost of the Project

The government will provide $1.89 billion while the ADB will invest $1 billion in the project. The total cost of the project will be $3.94 billion.

Advantages of the Project

1- The project will provide safe, reliable and seamless transit between Delhi and the adjoining cities.

2- It will also provide efficient and integrated transport solutions.

3- The project will ensure Universal Access and will also reduce the issues of congestion, air pollution and will promote sustainable development in the region.

RRTS Corridors

Under the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, 8 corridors were identified. Out of these 8 corridors, 3 were prioritized under the NCR Regional Plan 2021. These are as follows:

1- Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut

2- Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar

3- Delhi-Panipat

About ADB

ADB is the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is a regional development bank established on December 19, 1966, and is headquartered in the Philippines. ADB has approved $1 billion for the construction of the modern, high-speed Delhi-Meerut RRTS in India.

Indian Armed Forces to revive 'Project Cheetah': Here's all you need to know