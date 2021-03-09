All about India's first Elevated Urban Expressway connecting Delhi and Gurugram

Elevated Urban Expressway: Why in News?

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has informed that the construction work on INR 8662 crore Dwarka Expressway would be completed before 15th August 2022.

India's first Elevated Urban Expressway : About

The 29 kilometre expressway, which connects Dwarka, Delhi to Gurugram is being constructed under Bharatmala Project. The expressway is being built in four packages. The 18.9 kilometre length falls in Haryana and 10.1 kilometres length is in Delhi The expressway begins from Shiv Murti on National Highway-8 and ends near Kherki Daula Toll Plaza

India's first Elevated Urban Expressway : Benefits

This is the first ever elevated Urban Expressway in India The expressway would be helpful in pollution reduction in the Delhi NCR region. The Delhi Gurugram section of the National Highway 8 carries almost 3 lakh passengers everyday. This is beyond the capacity of the 8 lane highway which causes congestion. The elevated Urban Expressway would share almost 50-60% of the load of traffic and National Highway 8 would run smoother. The project would lead to greater employment opportunities with more than 50000 direct or indirect employment opportunities. The projects roads would be built in 4 levels which would include a tunnel, a flyover, at grade road and a flyover over flyover.

India's first Elevated Urban Expressway : Key Factors

It comprises India's first 9 kilometre 8 lane flyover (34 metre wide) on a single pier with 6 lane service roads. There would be a fully automated tolling system with 22 lanes toll plaza. The project would be equipped with an Intelligent Transportation System too. The surprising fact is that the consumption of steel for the project is as much as two lakh metric tonnes which is 30 times than that of the Eiffel Tower. The estimated concrete is 6 times than that of Burj Khalifa which is 20 lakh metre cube.

What is Bharatmala Project?

Bharatmala can be called a new umbrella program for the highways sector of India focusing on optimizing the efficiency of freight and passenger movement across the country. It fulfills the task by bridging critical infrastructure gaps through effective interventions like development of Economic Corridors, Inter Corridors and Feeder Routes, National Corridor Efficiency Improvement, Border and International connectivity roads, Coastal and Port connectivity roads and Green-field expressways.

Objectives of Bharatmala Pariyojna

To improve the efficiency of existing corridors by building Multimodal Logistics Parks and elimination of choke points To enhance the focus on improving connectivity in the North Eastern part of India while leveraging synergies with Inland Waterways Using technology & scientific planning for Project Preparation and Asset Monitoring Delegation of powers in a way to expedite project delivery

A total of around 24,800 kms are being considered in Phase I of Bharatmala. It is to be implemented within the period of 2017-18 to 2021-22.

