Who is an Overseas Citizen of India? Know all about new rules for OCI cardholders and the NRI Quota system here

Overseas Citizen of India: Why in News?

Recently the Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that only NRI quota seats would be available for OCI cardholders appearing in entrance exams.

Also if any OCI cardholder who wishes to work in a missionary, tablighi or be a journalist, he/she would have to obtain a permission from the Government.

What is an OCI?

Overseas citizen of India has been defined by the Ministry of Home Affairs as a person who had been either of the following:

- A citizen of India on or after January 26, 1950

- A person eligible to become a citizen of India on January 26, 1950

- A child or grandchild of such a person among other specified eligibility criteria.

2. As per Section 7A of the OCI card rules, an applicant is not eligible for the OCI card in case his parents or grandparents have been a citizen of Pakistan or Bangladesh.

3. This Overseas Citizen of India category was introduced by the Government of India in 2005. The Person of Indian origin was merged with the OCI category in 2015 through the Citizenship Amendment Act 2015.

Benefits of being an OCI:

They are entitled to a multipurpose, multiple entry, lifelong VISA allowing them to visit India at any time for any length of time and for any of the purposes they deem fit. They are exempted from police reporting due to their stay in the country They have been granted all rights in the economic, education and financial field in parity with the NRIs except the right to acquisition of agricultural or plantation properties.

What OCIs cannot do:

Overseas Citizens of India cannot vote OCIs cannot get into Government jobs or hold any such positions OCIs cannot purchase any agricultural land

What are the Changes for OCI cardholders?

-The cardholders would have to take a permit from the competent authority or from Foreigners Regional Registration Officer or the Indian Mission

To undertake research Missionary or Tablighi activities Mountaineering Journalistic activities Visit places within protected or restricted areas Intern with foreign diplomatic missions or foreign Government Organizations in India or employment in any forein diplomatic missions in India.

- OCI would now have parity with the Indian Nationals in issues of

Tariff of air travel in domestic section Entry fees at the national parks and wildlife sanctuary, monuments etc In matters of inter country adoption of children Purchase and sale of immovable properties and agriculture land Pursuing various professions like medicine, dentistry, pharmacy etc.

- The OCI Card holders would have parity with the students of all India entrance test exams like JEE and NEET too. They would need to qualify the exams and apply for the NRI seat in the college.

Who started the debate?

The High Court of Karnataka has given a verdict that the students who come under the OCI category be regarded as the citizens of India And provide them admission to the colleges and courses there. The court asked them not to restrict the admission of qualified people in various colleges.

What is an NRI?

NRI stand s for Non Resident India

He/she is an individual with citizenship of India but no residence in India. In accordance with the Section 6 of IT, an Individual is said to be an NRI is he is not a resident of India but is a citizen in case he meets the following conditions:

-If he/she is in India for a period exceeding 182 days in the previous year

-In case he is in India for more than 60 days or more during the previous year or 365 days or more in four years immediately preceding the previous year.

