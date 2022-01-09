Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance and Key Facts & More

Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) 2023: It is observed on 9 January to mark the contribution of the Overseas Indian community to the development of India. On this day in 1915, Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest Pravasi, returned to India from South Africa. He played an important role in the freedom struggle of India and also changed the lives of Indians forever.

The Pravasi Bhartiya Divas convention provides an ideal platform for the government to interact with the diaspora community who reside in several parts of the world.

17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is here!



MEA and Government of Madhya Pradesh welcome members of the Indian diaspora in Indore from Jan 8-10, 2023.



‘Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal’ is the theme for this edition.



🎥 Here’s a glimpse: pic.twitter.com/kfcGWfv2ey — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) January 7, 2023

Since 2003, PBD conventions are being held every year. Its format has been revised since 2015 to celebrate the PBD once every two years and to hold theme-based PBD Conferences during the intervening period with participation from overseas diaspora experts, policymakers, and stakeholders. PBD is celebrated to mark the contribution of the Overseas Indian community to the development of India.

Let us tell you that PBD Convention is the flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs and provides an important platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians. Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees 2020-2021 names were announced. The Awards were conferred to select Indian diaspora members to recognise their achievements and honour their contributions to various fields, both in India and abroad.

On 9th January, 2021, the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention was organised despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

About PBD Convention 2023

The 17th PBD Convention will be held from 8 – 10 January 2023 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The theme of the 17th PBD is "Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India's Progress in Amrit Kaal".

Here to inform you that the Youth PBD was also observed virtually on the theme "Bringing together Young Achievers from India and Indian Diaspora” on 8 January 2021 and was anchored by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The Special Guest for the event was Priyanka Radhakrishnan, Minister for Community & Voluntary Sector of New Zealand.

In January 2019, it was celebrated at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh to acknowledge the Indian Diaspora of Indian origin to share their experience, knowledge which can help in the development of the country.

Why is 9 January decided to celebrate NRI Day?

On 9 January,1915, Mahatma Gandhi came to India from South Africa and became the greatest Pravasi who led India's Freedom Struggle and made India free from British or colonial rule. He not only changed the lives of Indian's but also created an example that if a person's dreams and desires are clear, he or she can achieve anything. As a Non-Resident Indian or Pravasi, he is presented as a symbol of a change and development that could bring into India.

According to the Indian Government NRI has global exposure in terms of business and development strategies around the world. If some opportunity is provided to them they will contribute to the developmental process by infusing their ideas and experiences into their motherland i.e. India.

Do you know that the first Pravasi Bharatiya Divas or Non-Resident Indian Day was celebrated on 9 January 2003? Its format has been revised since 2015 to celebrate the PBD once every two years and to hold theme-based PBD Conferences. Since then it is celebrated every second year. In 2019, Pravasi Bhartiya Divas was held on 21-23 January in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas or NRI Day January 2023: Theme

The 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be celebrated under the theme "Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India's Progress in Amrit Kaal”.

The theme of the 16th PBD Convention 2021 was "Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

The theme of PBD Convention 2019 was "Role of Indian Diaspora in building a New India".

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas or NRI Day January 2023: Chief Guest

On 09 January 2023, the PBD Convention will be inaugurated by Shri Narendra Modi, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India and will feature addresses by the Chief Guest, H.E. Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the President of Cooperative Republic of Guyana, and the Special Guest of Honour, H.E.

The Chief Guest of the Convention was Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius. Also, Mr. Himanshu Gulati, a Member of the Parliament of Norway, was the Special Guest and Mr Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, a Member of the Parliament of New Zealand was the Guest of Honour at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on 21st January 2019.

Let us tell you that the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA) is the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians. This award is conferred by the President of India as a part of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Conventions which were organised in 2003.

Note: A person of Indian Origin or an organisation or institution established and run by Non-Resident Indians or Persons of Indian Origin, who has made significant contributions.

Some interesting facts about PBD or NRI Day

- Most of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention was held in New Delhi.

- Regional Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is organised outside India. To give chance to link up those Indian Diaspora who cannot travel to India for the main event. It has been organised in 8 different cities.

- The 2015 year marked 100 years or a century of the return of Mahatma Gandhi. So, the 2015 celebration of PBD was a symbolic one.

- No doubt PBD plays a huge role in the development of India. Because Diaspora Indians will share the knowledge and experiences that they have gained from other countries.

- Usually, the Chief Host of the PBD is a Foreigner.

- With a specific theme, PBD is celebrated by the Union Government.

- As we have discussed above also that now PBD is not an annual event since 2015.

- At the convention of PBD, awards are given to the deserving ones.

- PBD's main aim is to connect the Indian Diaspora.

- PBD is celebrated as the commemoration of the return of Mahatma Gandhi.

Therefore, we can say that Pravasi Bharatiya Divas or NRI Day is celebrated to link up the Indian Diaspora to commemorate the achievements of the individuals of Indian origin in their respective fields and also persuade them to bring their knowledge and expertise to their motherland.

Source: pib

