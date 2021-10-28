Google Doodle: Know the Difference Between Judo and Karate on Father of Judo, Kano Jigoro's 161st Birthday 

Today on October 28, 2021, Google released a Doodle in honour of Father of Judo, Kano Jigoro's 161st birth anniversary. The doodle has many slides and has various animations to show Kano's life and work in a series of frames showing him helping his students in Judo.

Today’s Doodle, illustrated by Los Angeles, CA-based artist Cynthia Cheng, celebrates Japan’s “Father of Judo,” Professor Kanō Jigorō, on his 161st birthday. The name Judo means “the gentle way” and the sport is built … pic.twitter.com/ER6rOhjbQZ — Goggle Doddle (@GoggleDoddle) October 27, 2021

Know about Kano Jigoro and the difference between Judo and Karate here.

Judo and Karate wrote and spoken of together have many differences between them. These two forms of martial arts are way different from each other. Even the history of these two forms of martial arts is radically different from each other.

All About Judo:

Judo is a word derived from Jiu-jitsu, the Japanese martial art based on locks, throws, and grappling. Jigoro Kano was the man who revived this form of art when it began to lose its vigour in Japan. He thought that it would be a good idea to reintroduce a similar martial art with a different concept and name. Thus he renamed Jujutsu- Judo. Judo’s central idea lies in 'ju yoku go o seisu' which means 'softness controls hardness'. This is how a weaker opponent can overcome a stronger one by using their momentum.

All About Karate:

Its origins are in modern-day Okinawa. Gichin Funakoshi is the founder of Shotokan-do, the most widespread form of karate. Karate was created on the Ryukyu islands when people wanted to defend themselves in a time when weapons were banned. Karate meant Chinese Hand and many people credit Funakoshi to be the one who changed the meaning of this word to Empty Hand. Karate was influenced hugely by the Southern Chinese style of Kung Fu called the Fujian White Crane. The various styles it developed were made of punches, blocks and palm strikes. It is made of straight movements overall.

Difference between Judo and Karate:

A man performing Karate would batter any man to submission whereas any man performing Judo would tend to grapple with, wrap or trap his opponent with the effort aimed at tiring down the opponent.

Karate happens to be an attacking and aggressive form of martial art. Judo on the other hand is totally a defensive form of martial art.

Karate is a very linear art, with no rounded motions, no jumping etc. Judo on the other hand uses balance and momentum to beat the opponents. It is done by grabbing onto control points of the body of the opponent and making him fall on the ground.

A Karate performer gets his energy from mother earth to use it against his opponent in the form of blocks and counter assaults. However, in Judo the performer’s draws away energy from the opponent by redirecting it towards the earth by tossing the opponent down.

In Karate, the process of blocking blows or landing them on to other people, or objects is used while this is not the strategy of Judo which involves much of grappling only.

