RRB ALP Application Status 2025 OUT: Verify Your Application Acceptance or Rejection Online at rrbapply.gov.in

RRB ALP Application Status 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the link to check the RRB ALP Application Status 2025 on its official website, rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates can check the status of their applications from December 5, 2025 by providing their registration number and password.

Indian Railways will also send the SMS and email to the candidates' registered Email ID and Mobile Number mentioning the status of their applications

RRB ALP Application Status 2025

Candidates who filled the RRB ALP Application form can check the RRB ALP Application status from December 5, 2025, which will indicate whether the status of the candidate is selected or rejected for the CBT 1 examination. The RRB ALP CBT exam will be conducted for a duration of 60 minutes and it will consist of subjects such as Mathematics, General Intelligence, General Awareness and Reasoning and the number of questions that will be asked in the examination is 75. Click on link below to read the official notice