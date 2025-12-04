RRB ALP Application Status 2025 OUT: Verify Your Application Acceptance or Rejection Online at rrbapply.gov.in

RRB ALP Application Status 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the link to check the RRB ALP Application Status 2025 on its official website, rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates can check the status of their applications from December 5, 2025 by providing their registration number and password.
Indian Railways will also send the SMS and email to the candidates' registered Email ID and Mobile Number mentioning the status of their applications
RRB ALP Application Status 2025
Candidates who filled the RRB ALP Application form can check the RRB ALP Application status from December 5, 2025, which will indicate whether the status of the candidate is selected or rejected for the CBT 1 examination. The RRB ALP CBT exam will be conducted for a duration of 60 minutes and it will consist of subjects such as Mathematics, General Intelligence, General Awareness and Reasoning and the number of questions that will be asked in the examination is 75. Click on link below to read the official notice
|RRB ALP Application Status
|Official Notice
RRB ALP Application Status 2025: Official Notice
The RRB ALP exam official notice has been released. RRB will also send the SMS and email to the candidates’ registered mobile number and email ID mentioned in the applications. Candidates can check the application status if their application is Provisionally accepted or Rejected (along with reasons) by logging in with their user credentials at www.rrbapply.gov.in.
RRB ALP Application Status 2025: Overview
The application status of RRB ALP 2025 has been released on the official website, rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates can check the status of Assistant Loco Pilot Applications from December 5, 2025. Check the table below for RRB ALP Application Status 2025 key highlights
|
Feature / Detail
|
Information
|
Exam Name
|
RRB ALP (Assistant Loco Pilot) 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Application Status Release Date
|
December 5, 2025
|
Official Website
|
rrbapply.gov.in
|
Status Types
|
Accepted, Provisionally Accepted, Rejected (with reason)
|
Exam Stage
|
CBT 1 (Computer Based Test)
|
Exam Duration
|
60 minutes
How to Check RRB ALP Application Status 2025?
Candidate can click directly on the above link to check their application status or follow the simple steps below to download the RRB ALP Application Status 2025
- Visit the Official RRB Website, rrbapply.gov.in
- On the homepage, “RRB ALP Application Status 2025” Enter Login Credentials such as Registration Number and Date of Birth (DD-MM-YYYY).
- Submit and he status will display as:
- Accepted (eligible for CBT 1)
- Provisionally Accepted (may require further verification)
- Rejected (with reason specified)
Details Mentioned in RRB ALP Application Status
Candidates must check all the details that are mentioned in the application status of the RRB ALP Exam 2025. Check the list below:
- Candidate’s Name
- Registration Number
- Status (Accepted/Rejected)
- Reason for Rejection (if applicable)
- RRB Zone (Regional board under which applied)
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation