World Bicycle Day 2020: History, Significance and Key Facts

World Bicycle Day 2020: The day celebrates the uniqueness, durability and versatility of the bicycle and promotes it as a simple, sustainable means of transportation.

Bicycle is good for physical and mental health, also it is good for the environment and the economy. No doubt cycling is a wonderful workout and keeps you active. It helps to shape a healthy lifestyle.

If you want to be fit and healthy you should be physically active. Regular physical activity can help in protecting several diseases including obesity, heart disease, cancer, mental illness, diabetes and arthritis etc. Bicycle riding regularly is a good option to be fit and also reduce the risk of health problems based on lifestyle.

World Bicycle Day: History

The United Nations General Assembly declared 3 June as World Bicycle Day acknowledging the individuality, durability and versatility of the bicycle, which has been in use for 2 centuries. The day will encourage the stakeholders to understand emphasise and advance the use of the bicycle in fostering sustainable development, strengthen education for children and young people, promotes health, prevent diseases, facilitate social inclusion and culture of peace etc.

The initiatives are also welcomed by the Assembly at national and local levels as a means for strengthening physical and mental health and also to develop a culture of cycling in society.

World Health Day 2020

World Bicycle Day: Significance

According to the UN,

- It encourages the Member States to focus on various development strategies and include bicycle in international, regional, national and sub-national development policies and programmes.

- It encourages the Member States to upgrade road safety and merge it into sustainable mobility and transport infrastructure planning and design. Also to protect and promote pedestrian safety and cycling mobility for better health outcomes.

- The day encourages the Member States to opt best practices and means to promote bicycle among all the members of the society and to organise bicycle rides at national and local levels for strengthening physical and mental health and well-being.

Now, let us have a look at the health benefits of the bicycle

Cycling is a kind of aerobic activity that is heart, blood vessels and lungs all get a workout. It will increase the overall fitness level by experiencing increased body temperature via cycling.

- It increases muscle strength and flexibility.

- It decreases stress levels.

- Increases cardiovascular fitness.

- It improves the mobility of joints.

- It improves posture and coordination.

- It strengthened bones.

- It helps in decreasing the body fat levels.

- It helps in the prevention or management of diseases.

- It helps in reducing anxiety and depression.

- Obesity and weight control.

Therefore, World Bicycle Day encourages that cycling is a great exercise, environment friendly and enhance the fitness level and well-being.

