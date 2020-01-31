Important Days in February 2020: National and International

In government examinations like SSC, banking, etc. General Knowledge section plays an important role. Questions from this section are asked from various subjects. Sometimes questions come from important days and dates. Below, the list of important days and dates in February month is provided that will help in the preparation of competitive examination.

India is a diverse country with vast geography, history, culture, language and is the largest democracy on earth. No doubt the culture and heritage of India is the amalgamation of the past and the present. It has 28 States and 9 Union Territories.

Festival seasons in India are widely spread evenly throughout the year and mostly it is seen that every month there is a festival in some of the other parts of the country. In India, February month is the last cooler month of winters and is enjoyed by everyone.

List of Important Days, Events and Festivals in February 2020

1 February – Surajkund Crafts Mela

Surajkund Crafts Mela is celebrated at Surajkund, District Faridabad, Haryana from 1st February to 17 February. It is a celebration of Indian folk traditions and cultural heritage. Surajkund International Crafts Mela is also celebrated from 2nd February onwards. In this Mela, richness, and diversity of handicrafts, handlooms and cultural fabric of India are seen. Let us tell you that the Mela is organised by the Surajkund Mela Authority and Haryana Tourism in collaboration with Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture and External Affairs.

1 February – Indian Coast Guard Day

On 1st February, the Indian Coast Guard celebrates its foundation day. The interim Indian Coast guard was established on 1 February 1977 to prevent sea-borne smuggling of goods which were hampering India's domestic economy. On 18 August, 1978 Parliament of India passed the coast Guard Act which came into immediate effect. Indian Coast Guard is an armed force of India which protects maritime interests and enforces maritime law, with the jurisdiction over the territorial waters of India. It works in close cooperation with the Department of Fisheries, Indian Navy, the Department of Revenue and the Central and State police forces.

1 February to 9 February- Kala Ghoda Festival

Kala Ghoda Festival is annually held in Mumbai. This year, the event will be held from 1 February to 9 February, 2020 and marks the 21st year of the festival. This event is a meeting point of art from various walks of life. On 30th October, 1998, the Kala Ghoda Association was formed to maintain and preserve the heritage and art district of South Mumbai.

2 February – World Wetlands Day

Every year on 2nd February, World Wetlands Day is celebrated internationally. This day marks the date of the adoption of the Convention on Wetlands on 2 February, 1971, in Ramsar, Iran. It was first celebrated in 1997. World Wetlands Day 2020 theme is 'Wetlands and biodiversity'.

2 February to 8 February - International Development Week

International Development Week (IDW) is celebrated from 2 February to 8 February and this year marks the 30th anniversary of International Development Week in Canada. This day inform about different roles and career paths in the international development sector.

4 February - World Cancer Day

Every year on 4 February World Cancer Day is observed globally and is celebrated by WHO to aware people of the disease Cancer and how to cure it. 2020 theme is 'I Am and I Will'. According to WHO, the theme is an empowering call-to-action urging for personal commitment and represents the power of individual action taken now to impact the future.

4 February - National Day of Sri Lanka

On 4 February every year, Sri Lanka's National Day is celebrated as Independence Day. Sri Lanka got freedom from British rule on 4 February, 1948.

12 February – Darwin Day

12 February is celebrated every year as Darwin Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of the father of evolutionary biology, Charles Darwin in 1809. This day highlights Darwin's contribution to evolutionary and plant science. In 2015, Darwin's ‘Origin of Species’ was voted the most influential academic book in history.

12 February - Abraham Lincoln's Birthday

12 February is celebrated as the birthday of the most popular presidents in the United States history namely Abraham Lincoln. This day is also known as Abraham Lincoln's Birthday, Abraham Lincoln Day or Lincoln Day.

13 February – Sarojini Naidu’s Birth Anniversary

13th February is celebrated as the birth anniversary of the Nightingale of India i.e. Sarojini Naidu. She was born on 13 February, 1879 in Hyderabad to scientist and philosopher Aghornath Chattopadhyaya and Barada Sundari Devi. She was the first Indian woman President of the Indian National Congress and also the first woman governor of an Indian state that is Governor of United Province which is now known as Uttar Pradesh.

14 February - Saint Valentine's Day

On 14 February every year, Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is observed. Valentine's Day is named after a Catholic priest named Saint Valentine who lived in Rome in the 3rd Century.

18 February to 27 February - Taj Mahotsav

On 18 February every year Taj Mahotsav or Taj Festival is celebrated at Agra that reveals the rich cultural heritage of our country. This festival in 2020 will begins from 18 February and last till 27 February 2020. No doubt, the Taj Mahal represents the magnificence of the Mughal era and displays the finest specimens of Indian craftsmanship.

20 February - World Day of Social Justice

World Day of Social Justice is observed every year on 20 February to encourage people to see how social justice affects poverty eradication. The main aim of this day is to achieve full employment and support for social integration. This day tackle issues like poverty, exclusion, and unemployment.

21 February - International Mother Language Day

International Mother Language Day is celebrated annually on 21 February worldwide to aware of the diversity of the language and its variety. This day promotes the awareness of language and cultural diversity across the world. On 17 November, 1999, it was first announced by UNESCO.

22 February - World Scout Day

22 February every year World Scout Day is celebrated and millions of Scouts from around the world gather at local, national and international levels to celebrate the Founder's Day. This day marks with the birthday of Lord Baden-Powell, the pioneer of Scouting.

24 February – Central Excise Day

Central Excise Day is observed in India on 24 February every year to encourage the employees of the excise department to carry out the central excise duty in a better way to prevent corruption in the manufacturing business and to carry out the best possible exercise services in India.

28 February – National Science Day

National Science Day is celebrated every year in India on 28 February to mark the discovery of the Raman Effect by the Indian physicist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman. He discovered the Raman Effect on 28 February, 1928 and for this discovery, he was honoured by the Nobel Prize in Physics subject in 1930.

So, these are the National and International important Days and Dates of February month 2020 that may help in the preparation of various competitive examinations.

