Central Excise Day 2021: All you need to know

Central Excise Day 2021: It is observed on 24th February every year to commemorate the Central Excise and Salt Act which was enacted on 24th February 1944.

The day honours the contribution of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) to the country and the officers associated with it and their services. The day also encourages the officers to carry out their duties with utmost sincerity. Every year, officers do their duties of checking the corruption of goods from the manufacturing sector.

Central Excise Department plays an important role in the industrial development of the country. The tax system has been reformed by the Ministry to make payment of taxes easier and has also increased the use of techniques.

The purpose of celebrating the day is also to inform the people of the country about the importance of the Central Board of Excise and Customs. Many programs are organized by the board on this day, including seminars, workshops, educational and cultural programmes, awareness programmes, competitions, and award ceremonies.

About Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC)

It is a part of the Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. Work done by it is the formulation of policy concerning levy and collection of Customs, Central Excise duties, Central Goods & Services Tax and IGST, prevention of smuggling and administration of matters relating to Customs, Central Excise, Central Goods & Services Tax, IGST, and Narcotics to the extent under CBIC's purview.

For its subordinate organisations the Board is the administrative authority and consists of Custom Houses, Central Excise and Central GST Commissionerate, and the Central Revenues Control Laboratory.

Source: cbic.gov.in

Important Days and Dates in February 2021