What is International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation and why it is observed?

International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2023: Every year on February 6, there is a global day of action to end female genital mutilation. The International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation was established by the U.N. General Assembly to bring attention to this humanitarian crisis.

What is Female Genital Mutilation?

FGM, also referred to as female genital cutting, female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C), and female circumcision, is the practice of ritually severing or removing all or part of a woman's external female genitalia. The devastating effects of FGM, which affect 200 million women worldwide, include severe pain, difficult childbirth, and even death.

Female genital mutilation can have a negative effect on women's and girls' sexual and reproductive health. Genital mutilation exposes women to postpartum hemorrhage risk, fetal death risk, labor obstruction risk, and HIV infection risk.

It has pernicious and enduring psychological effects. Children's behavior problems, crippling anxiety, stress, and sexual dysfunction can all be caused by residual trauma.

International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation: History

February 6 was designated as the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012. The day aims to raise awareness and step up efforts to put an end to the practice all over the world. Female genital mutilation may come to an end within a single generation, according to numerous compelling arguments.

The fear of social stigma is among the main motivating factors behind this violent behavior. Female genital mutilation is tolerated by social norms that are layered and complex across geographical boundaries, making it difficult for individuals and change agents to address the issue on a global scale.

International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2023 Theme and all you need to know

International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation: Significance

This practice violates girls' and women's bodies as well as their right to health and security, so the day raises awareness of women who are fighting for the fundamental right to control what happens to their bodies.

The day recognizes the suffering of girls who have experienced unspeakable physical and emotional abuse as a result of FGM.

The U.N. is of the opinion that these cycles can be broken in a single lifetime with a concerted international effort. Zero tolerance for female genital mutilation aims to put an end to the ongoing suffering and harm brought on by the practice.

How to observe International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation?

Educate people about the difficulties women and girls worldwide face in achieving their human rights. For a wider audience, spread the word on various social media websites.

Help the agencies, nonprofits, and professionals in the field by providing assistance. If you can, give money or tell others about their initiatives.

Constructive discussion is required to promote change when it comes to generational social and cultural conditioning regarding women's bodies.

The day for zero tolerance of FGM is being observed not only for medical reasons but also as a way to denounce the threat of indirect misogyny to women. Every year on February 6, FGM is still observed, and the UN and other social activism groups will continue to make great efforts to end FGM by the year 2030.

