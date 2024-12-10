BU Jhansi Result 2024 Released, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet at bujhansi.ac.in

BU Jhansi Result 2024: Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BSc, Bcom, MCom, MA and other exams. Bundelkhand University Result 2024 has been released online on the official website- bujhansi.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the BU Jhansi result 2024 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number. Also Check, BU Jhansi Result 2025 [Latest Result] Bundelkhand University Results 2024 As per the latest update, Bundelkhand University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their BU Jhansi results on the official website of the University- bujhansi.ac.in. Bundelkhand University Result 2024 Click here

Highlights of Bundelkhand University Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi is located in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. This University was established in 1975. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). BU Jhansi offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the Faculty of Architecture, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Agriculture, Faculty of Arts & Humanities, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Law, and Faculty of Medicine. Bundelkhand University: Highlights University Name Bundelkhand University Established 1975 Location Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh BU Jhansi Result Link - Latest Click here Accreditations NAAC Approvals UGC Gender Co-ed