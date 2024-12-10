BU Jhansi Result 2024 Released, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet at bujhansi.ac.in

BU Jhansi Result 2024: Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BSc, Bcom, MCom, MA and other exams. Bundelkhand University Result 2024 has been released online on the official website- bujhansi.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the BU Jhansi result 2024 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.
Also Check,
BU Jhansi Result 2025 [Latest Result]
Bundelkhand University Results 2024
As per the latest update, Bundelkhand University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their BU Jhansi results on the official website of the University- bujhansi.ac.in.
|
Bundelkhand University Result 2024
Steps to Check BU Jhansi Results 2024
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the BU Jhansi results 2024.
Step 1: Visit the official result portal of the university - bujhansi.ac.in
Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘Examination’ section and click on ‘Results’
Step 3: Click on the ‘View Results’ option, select and click on your course
Step 4: Enter ‘Roll Number’, select course and click on ‘View Result’
Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to BU Jhansi Results 2024
Check the direct link here for the BU Jhansi Results 2024 for various semester examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Links
|
BSc 2nd Semester
|
BSc 4th Semester
|
BSc 6th Semester
|
BA 2nd Semester
|
BA 4th Semester
|
BA 6th Semester
|
BCom 2nd Semester
|
BCom 4th Semester
|
BCom 6th Semester
|
BSc(Home Science) 2nd Semester
|Click here
|
BSc(Home Science) 4th Semester
|Click here
|
BSc 1st Semester
|
BSc 3rd Semester
|Click here
|
BSc 5th Semester
|Click here
|
BA 1st Semester
|Click here
|
BA 3rd Semester
|Click here
|
BA 5th Semester
|Click here
|
BCom 1st Semester
|Click here
|
BCom 3rd Semester
|Click here
|
BCom 5th Semester
|Click here
|
BSc(Home Science) 1st Semester
|Click here
|
BSc(Home Science) 3rd Semester
|Click here
|
MCom 1st Semester
|Click here
|
MCom 3rd Semester
|Click here
|
MA (History) 1st Semester
|Click here
|
MA (History) 3rd Semester
|Click here
Highlights of Bundelkhand University
Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi is located in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. This University was established in 1975. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
BU Jhansi offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the Faculty of Architecture, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Agriculture, Faculty of Arts & Humanities, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Law, and Faculty of Medicine.
|
Bundelkhand University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Bundelkhand University
|
Established
|
1975
|
Location
|
Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh
|
BU Jhansi Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation