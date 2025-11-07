Weekly General Knowledge Quiz: October 27 to November 02, 2025

Weekly General Knowledge Quiz from October 27 to November 02, 2025: In this article, we are going to explore the weekly GK quiz covering topics like Economy, International Relations, Polity, Environment & Ecology, Science & Tech and Geography, which are essential for various competitive exams in which these General Knowledge questions will help you to connect your core subjects knowledge with current trending General Knowledge questions. If you missed the Weekly General Knowledge Quiz from October 20 to October 26, 2025, read it here. Let's start the Weekly General Knowledge Quiz. Question 1 With reference to the Maratha Empire, consider the following statements: The Maratha Empire began with the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1674. Chhatrapati Shahu was appointed as the first Peshwa in 1714. The borders of the Maratha empire never extended to Malwa, Gujarat, or Bundelkhand.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None Correct answer: (a) Only one Explanation:

The Maratha Empire was founded with the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1674. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

In 1714, his grandson Shahu appointed Balaji Vishwanath as the first Peshwa, not Shahu himself. Hence, statement 2 is incorrect.

Under Baji Rao I, the empire expanded into Malwa, Gujarat, and Bundelkhand. So, statement 3 is incorrect as well.

Question 2 With reference to the Mandal Commission, consider the following statements: It was formed during the Morarji Desai-led Janata Party government in 1979. Its report recommended 27% reservation for OBCs in government jobs and educational institutions. The recommendations of the Commission were implemented in 1981.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3 Correct answer: (b) 1 and 2 only Explanation:

The Mandal Commission was established in 1979 under PM Morarji Desai to identify socially and educationally backward classes. It proposed 27% OBC reservation in 1980.

Its recommendations were implemented in 1990 by PM V.P. Singh, not in 1981.

Question 3 Venkateswara Temple was recently in the news due to a stampede. The temple is located in:

(a) Telangana

(b) Andhra Pradesh

(c) Kerala

(d) Karnataka Correct answer: (b) Andhra Pradesh Explanation:

The stampede occurred at the Venkateswara Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. The temple attracts thousands of devotees from across the region.

Question 4 With reference to the Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq), consider the following statements:

It is a technique that analyses the gene expression of individual cells. It involves isolating single cells, converting their RNA to cDNA. It allows researchers to study cell-to-cell variability. How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None Correct answer: (c) All three Explanation:

Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) helps analyse gene expression in individual cells. It requires isolating cells, converting RNA into cDNA, and sequencing it.

This allows studying cell-to-cell variations and understanding disease mechanisms.

Question 5 Which of the following commands of the Indian Army successfully conducted a large-scale drone and counter-drone exercise, Vayu Samanvay-II?

(a) Northern Command

(b) Eastern Command

(c) Southern Command

(d) South Western Command

Correct answer: (c) Southern Command Explanation:

The Indian Army’s Pune-based Southern Command carried out the Vayu Samanvay-II exercise in desert areas to enhance drone and counter-drone warfare capabilities under realistic battlefield conditions.

Question 6 With reference to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, consider the following statements: It provides for a hundred days of wage employment in rural areas who are willing to do unskilled manual work. Recently, the Supreme Court cleared the path for restarting the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in West Bengal after a gap of three and a half years. Central and State Governments provide financial assistance in the ratio of 50:50. How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Correct answer: (b) Only two Explanation:

The MGNREGA Act (2005) guarantees 100 days of paid work to rural households for unskilled labour. Funding is shared 90:10 between Centre and States.

Recently, the Supreme Court allowed resumption of MGNREGS in West Bengal after three and a half years.

Question 7 A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, which is to determine “the criteria for determining seniority in the cadre of Higher Judicial Services”, has been led by:

(a) Justice B.R. Gavai

(b) Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul

(c) Justice D.Y. Chandrachud

(d) Justice Surya Kant Correct answer: (a) Justice B.R. Gavai Explanation:

A Constitution Bench led by Justice B.R. Gavai began hearings on fixing criteria for seniority in the Higher Judicial Services, involving promotees and direct recruits from the Bar.



Question 8 Consider the following agreements: Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) The above-mentioned agreements were signed between:

(a) India-Russia

(b) India-China

(c) India-France

(d) India-United States Correct answer: (d) India-United States Explanation:

India and the United States signed major defence pacts — LEMOA (2016), COMCASA (2018), and BECA (2020) — strengthening logistics, communications, and geospatial cooperation between both nations.

Question 9 Which of the following states has the prevalence of chronic kidney disease among agricultural workers?

(a) Rajasthan

(b) Tamil Nadu

(c) Maharashtra

(d) Bihar Correct answer: (b) Tamil Nadu Explanation:

A study published in The Lancet Regional Health – Southeast Asia found chronic kidney disease (CKD) prevalence among Tamil Nadu’s agricultural workers to be 5.31%, largely due to CKDu (of unknown cause).

