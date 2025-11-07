OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2025 Released at opsc.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

Odisha OCS Result 2025: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination Result on its official website -www.opsc.gov.in. The Commission had conducted the preliminary examination on October 12, 2025 across the state. A total of 2405 candidates (781 women) have provisionally qualified for the Odisha Civil Services Main (Written) Examination-2024.The OCS Main (Written) Examination-2024 is tentatively scheduled for the last week of January or the first week of February, 2026.

Odisha OCS Result 2025 Download Link

The OPSC Prelims Result 2025 PDF link to check the roll numbers of all selected candidates in the prelims exam is given in the table below.

Odisha OCS Result Download Click Here

Odisha OCS Result 2025 Overview

The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2024,is summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the OPSC.