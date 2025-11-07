OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2025 Released at opsc.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

Odisha OCS Result 2025: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination Result on its official website -www.opsc.gov.in. The Commission had conducted the preliminary examination on October 12, 2025 across the state. A total of 2405 candidates (781 women) have provisionally qualified for the Odisha Civil Services Main (Written) Examination-2024.The OCS Main (Written) Examination-2024 is tentatively scheduled for the last week of January or the first week of February, 2026.
Odisha OCS Result 2025 Download Link
The OPSC Prelims Result 2025 PDF link to check the roll numbers of all selected candidates in the prelims exam is given in the table below.
|Odisha OCS Result Download
|Click Here
Odisha OCS Result 2025 Overview
The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2024,is summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the OPSC.
|Institution
|Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
|Post Name
|Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2024
|Exam Date
|October 12, 2025
|Result status
|Out
|Official Website
|https://www.opsc.gov.in/
How to Download Odisha OCS Result 2025?
The candidates can download the result with the help of the given steps
- Go to the official website of the OPSC - opsc.gov.in
- Go to the What's new section on the home page.
- Click on the link ‘Odisha Civil Services 2024(Advt. No. 07 of 2024-25) - Result of Preliminary Written Examination on the official website.
- Download PDF of the exam
- Check the roll numbers of the exam
