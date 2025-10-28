MSDSU Result 2025 OUT at msdsu.ac.in, Download Azamgarh University Result PDF

MSDU Result 2025 OUT: Maharaja Suhail Dev State University (MSDSU), commonly known as Azamgarh University, has recently declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses like BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, MCom and other exams. Maharaja Suhail Dev University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- msdsu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their MSDU results using the direct link provided below. To access the Azamgarh University result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number. Maharaja Suhail Dev University Results 2025 As per the latest update, Maharaja Suhail Dev State University released the results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their MSDU results on the official website of the University- msdsu.ac.in.

Maharaja Suhail Dev State University: Highlights Maharaja Suhail Dev State University (MSDU), commonly known as Azamgarh University, is located in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. This University was established in 2019. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). MSDU offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the Faculty of Agriculture, Arts, Commerce, Education, Law and Science. Maharaja Suhail Dev State University Highlights University Name Maharaja Suhail Dev State University, commonly known as Azamgarh University Established 2019 Location Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh MSDU Result Link - Latest Click here Accreditations NAAC Approvals UGC Gender Co-ed