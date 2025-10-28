MSDSU Result 2025 OUT at msdsu.ac.in, Download Azamgarh University Result PDF

IB SA Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Oct 28, 2025, 11:21 IST

Maharaja Suhail Dev State University Result 2025 OUT: Maharaja Suhail Dev State University (MSDSU) declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website- msdsu.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Azamgarh University result.

Maharaja Suhail Dev State University Result 2025
MSDU Result 2025 OUT: Maharaja Suhail Dev State University (MSDSU), commonly known as Azamgarh University, has recently declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses like BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, MCom and other exams. Maharaja Suhail Dev University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- msdsu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their MSDU results using the direct link provided below. To access the Azamgarh University result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number.

Maharaja Suhail Dev University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Maharaja Suhail Dev State University released the results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their MSDU results on the official website of the University- msdsu.ac.in.

Maharaja Suhail Dev State University Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check MSDU Results

Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the MSDSU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website- msdsu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ segment given in the Examination.

Step 3: Click on View Result

Step 4: Fill in all the required details and click on the search result 

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Link to Download MSDSU Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Maharaja Suhail Dev State University Results 2025 for various Semester examinations.

Course

Result Links

MA 1st Semester

 Click here

MSc 1st Semester

 Click here

MCom 1st Semester

 Click here

BA 5th Semester

Click here

BSc 5th Semester

Click here

BSc 1st Semester

Click here

BSc 3rd Semester

 Click here

BCom 1st Semester

 Click here

BCom 3rd Semester

 Click here

BCom 5th Semester

 Click here

BA 1st Semester

 Click here

BA 3rd Semester

 Click here

Maharaja Suhail Dev State University: Highlights 

Maharaja Suhail Dev State University (MSDU), commonly known as Azamgarh University, is located in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. This University was established in 2019. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

MSDU offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the Faculty of Agriculture, Arts, Commerce, Education, Law and Science.

Maharaja Suhail Dev State University Highlights

University Name

Maharaja Suhail Dev State University, commonly known as Azamgarh University

Established

2019

Location

Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh

MSDU Result Link - Latest

 Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

