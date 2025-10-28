MSDSU Result 2025 OUT at msdsu.ac.in, Download Azamgarh University Result PDF

MSDU Result 2025 OUT: Maharaja Suhail Dev State University (MSDSU), commonly known as Azamgarh University, has recently declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses like BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, MCom and other exams. Maharaja Suhail Dev University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- msdsu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their MSDU results using the direct link provided below. To access the Azamgarh University result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number.
Maharaja Suhail Dev University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Maharaja Suhail Dev State University released the results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their MSDU results on the official website of the University- msdsu.ac.in.
|
Maharaja Suhail Dev State University Result 2025
Steps to Check MSDU Results
Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the MSDSU results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website- msdsu.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ segment given in the Examination.
Step 3: Click on View Result
Step 4: Fill in all the required details and click on the search result
Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Link to Download MSDSU Results 2025
Check here the direct link for Maharaja Suhail Dev State University Results 2025 for various Semester examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Links
|
MA 1st Semester
|Click here
|
MSc 1st Semester
|Click here
|
MCom 1st Semester
|Click here
|
BA 5th Semester
|
BSc 5th Semester
|
BSc 1st Semester
|
BSc 3rd Semester
|Click here
|
BCom 1st Semester
|Click here
|
BCom 3rd Semester
|Click here
|
BCom 5th Semester
|Click here
|
BA 1st Semester
|Click here
|
BA 3rd Semester
|Click here
Maharaja Suhail Dev State University: Highlights
Maharaja Suhail Dev State University (MSDU), commonly known as Azamgarh University, is located in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. This University was established in 2019. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
MSDU offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the Faculty of Agriculture, Arts, Commerce, Education, Law and Science.
|
Maharaja Suhail Dev State University Highlights
|
University Name
|
Maharaja Suhail Dev State University, commonly known as Azamgarh University
|
Established
|
2019
|
Location
|
Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh
|
MSDU Result Link - Latest
|Click here
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
