RRB NTPC Undergraduate Notification 2025 Released for 3058 Posts - Check Posts Details, Eligibility and More Details Here

IB SA Admit Card 2025 Download Link
By Manish Kumar
Oct 28, 2025, 10:58 IST

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Notification 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the notification  Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate posts. A total of 3058 posts are to be filled including Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist,Junior Clerk Cum Typist and Trains Clerk. Candidates can check Salary, Eligibility, Selection process, How to Apply, Application Fee, Exam Details and related information here. 

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Notification 2025 : The Railway Recruitment Board has released notification for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) (Under Graduate)on its official website. A total of 3058 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist,Junior Clerk  Cum Typist and Trains Clerk . The registration will be done on the RRB Online website i.e. rrbapply.gov.in. The application process for CEN 07/2025 will begin on 28 October and continue until November 27, 2025.

The detailed schedule for the Computer Based Test (CBTs), Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST), Document Verification and edical Examination will be communicated from time to time through the official websites of the concerned RRBS in due course of time.

RRB NTPC 2025 Notification PDF

The detailed notification against advertisement no. CEN 07/2025 is released on the official website. Aspirants can check educational qualifications, vacancy distribution, application method and exam details through the notification. The short notification PDF is given below:

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Notification 2025 Download PDF

RRB NTPC 2025 Important Dates

Below are the details of the schedule of the recruitment drive against CEN 07/2025. You can check the all the crucial details schedule before filling application for the same-

Description  Details 
Opening date of Online application October 28, 2025
Closing date for Submission of Online Application November 27, 2025
Last Date for Application fee payment for the submitted applications November 29, 2025
Dates for Modification window for corrections in application form with payment of modification fee 30.11.2025 to 09.12.2025
Dates during which eligible scribe candidates must provide their scribe details in the application portal December 10 to 14, 2025

RRB NTPC Application Fee 2025

Candidates will have to pay the requisite exam fee as per their community/category detailed given below:

Categories / Communities of Candidates Fee
For all candidates  ₹500/-
For candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC)*. ₹250/-

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025 Highlights 

The detailed recruitment notification for 3058 posts are available on the official website. For your help, we have given below the highlights of the recruitment drive in tabular form-

Exam Body

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)

Exam Name

  RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories)

Total Vacancies

  3058 

Level

12th Pass

Notification Number

 CEN 07/2025

Exam Level

National

Frequency

Annual

Application Date

28 October to November 27, 2025.

Official Website

indianrailways.gov.in/rrbapply.gov.in

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025 Vacancy

 A total of 3058 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist,Junior Clerk  Cum Typist and Trains Clerk  The distribution of vacancies is as follows:

Name of Posts  Number of Vacancies 
Commercial Cum Ticket Cler 2474
Accounts Clerk cum Typist 394
Junior Clerk Cum Typist 163
Trains Clerk 77
Grand Total (All RRBs)  3058

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025 Pay Level in 7th CPC

 Candidates will get the posts wise pay level in 7th CPC as mentioned in the notification. You can check the detailed of the Posts wise Pay Level as given below-  

Name of Posts  Pay Level in 7th CPC Initial pay (Rs.)
Commercial Cum Ticket Cler 3 21700
Accounts Clerk cum Typist 2 19900
Junior Clerk Cum Typist 2 19900
Trains Clerk 2 19900

How to Submit RRB NTPC Application 2025?

The candidates can apply online RRB Apply website with the help of the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Apply Online -rrbapply.gov.in

Step 2: Create your account, if not already, by clicking on 'Apply' - 'Create an Account'

Step 3: Now, sign in using your mobile number/email and password by clicking 'Already have an Account'.

Step 4: Fill out the application form. Each candidate is allowed to apply to only one RRB and only one common ONLINE application should be submitted by a candidate for any or all of the notified posts.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

