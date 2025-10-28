RRB NTPC Undergraduate Notification 2025 Released for 3058 Posts - Check Posts Details, Eligibility and More Details Here

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Notification 2025 : The Railway Recruitment Board has released notification for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) (Under Graduate)on its official website. A total of 3058 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist,Junior Clerk Cum Typist and Trains Clerk . The registration will be done on the RRB Online website i.e. rrbapply.gov.in. The application process for CEN 07/2025 will begin on 28 October and continue until November 27, 2025.
The detailed schedule for the Computer Based Test (CBTs), Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST), Document Verification and edical Examination will be communicated from time to time through the official websites of the concerned RRBS in due course of time.
RRB NTPC 2025 Notification PDF
The detailed notification against advertisement no. CEN 07/2025 is released on the official website. Aspirants can check educational qualifications, vacancy distribution, application method and exam details through the notification. The short notification PDF is given below:
RRB NTPC Undergraduate Notification 2025
Download PDF
RRB NTPC 2025 Important Dates
Below are the details of the schedule of the recruitment drive against CEN 07/2025. You can check the all the crucial details schedule before filling application for the same-
Description
Details
Opening date of Online application
|October 28, 2025
Closing date for Submission of Online Application
|November 27, 2025
Last Date for Application fee payment for the submitted applications
|November 29, 2025
Dates for Modification window for corrections in application form with payment of modification fee
|30.11.2025 to 09.12.2025
Dates during which eligible scribe candidates must provide their scribe details in the application portal
|December 10 to 14, 2025
RRB NTPC Application Fee 2025
Candidates will have to pay the requisite exam fee as per their community/category detailed given below:
Categories / Communities of Candidates
Fee
For all candidates
₹500/-
For candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC)*.
₹250/-
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025 Highlights
The detailed recruitment notification for 3058 posts are available on the official website. For your help, we have given below the highlights of the recruitment drive in tabular form-
|
Exam Body
|
Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)
|
Exam Name
|RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories)
|
Total Vacancies
|3058
|
Level
|
12th Pass
|
Notification Number
|
CEN 07/2025
|
Exam Level
|
National
|
Frequency
|
Annual
|
Application Date
|
28 October to November 27, 2025.
|
Official Website
|
indianrailways.gov.in/rrbapply.gov.in
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025 Vacancy
A total of 3058 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist,Junior Clerk Cum Typist and Trains Clerk The distribution of vacancies is as follows:
Name of Posts
Number of Vacancies
Commercial Cum Ticket Cler
|2474
Accounts Clerk cum Typist
|394
Junior Clerk Cum Typist
|163
Trains Clerk
|77
Grand Total (All RRBs)
|3058
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025 Pay Level in 7th CPC
Candidates will get the posts wise pay level in 7th CPC as mentioned in the notification. You can check the detailed of the Posts wise Pay Level as given below-
Name of Posts
Pay Level in 7th CPC
Initial pay (Rs.)
Commercial Cum Ticket Cler
|3
|21700
Accounts Clerk cum Typist
|2
|19900
Junior Clerk Cum Typist
|2
|19900
Trains Clerk
|2
|19900
How to Submit RRB NTPC Application 2025?
The candidates can apply online RRB Apply website with the help of the steps given below:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Apply Online -rrbapply.gov.in
Step 2: Create your account, if not already, by clicking on 'Apply' - 'Create an Account'
Step 3: Now, sign in using your mobile number/email and password by clicking 'Already have an Account'.
Step 4: Fill out the application form. Each candidate is allowed to apply to only one RRB and only one common ONLINE application should be submitted by a candidate for any or all of the notified posts.
