RRB NTPC Undergraduate Notification 2025 Released for 3058 Posts - Check Posts Details, Eligibility and More Details Here

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Notification 2025 : The Railway Recruitment Board has released notification for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) (Under Graduate)on its official website. A total of 3058 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist,Junior Clerk Cum Typist and Trains Clerk . The registration will be done on the RRB Online website i.e. rrbapply.gov.in. The application process for CEN 07/2025 will begin on 28 October and continue until November 27, 2025. The detailed schedule for the Computer Based Test (CBTs), Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST), Document Verification and edical Examination will be communicated from time to time through the official websites of the concerned RRBS in due course of time. RRB NTPC 2025 Notification PDF

The detailed notification against advertisement no. CEN 07/2025 is released on the official website. Aspirants can check educational qualifications, vacancy distribution, application method and exam details through the notification. The short notification PDF is given below: RRB NTPC Undergraduate Notification 2025 Download PDF RRB NTPC 2025 Important Dates Below are the details of the schedule of the recruitment drive against CEN 07/2025. You can check the all the crucial details schedule before filling application for the same- Description Details Opening date of Online application October 28, 2025 Closing date for Submission of Online Application November 27, 2025 Last Date for Application fee payment for the submitted applications November 29, 2025 Dates for Modification window for corrections in application form with payment of modification fee 30.11.2025 to 09.12.2025 Dates during which eligible scribe candidates must provide their scribe details in the application portal December 10 to 14, 2025

RRB NTPC Application Fee 2025 Candidates will have to pay the requisite exam fee as per their community/category detailed given below: Categories / Communities of Candidates Fee For all candidates ₹500/- For candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC)*. ₹250/- RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025 Highlights The detailed recruitment notification for 3058 posts are available on the official website. For your help, we have given below the highlights of the recruitment drive in tabular form- Exam Body Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) Exam Name RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) Total Vacancies 3058 Level 12th Pass Notification Number CEN 07/2025 Exam Level National Frequency Annual Application Date 28 October to November 27, 2025. Official Website indianrailways.gov.in/rrbapply.gov.in

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025 Vacancy A total of 3058 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist,Junior Clerk Cum Typist and Trains Clerk The distribution of vacancies is as follows: Name of Posts Number of Vacancies Commercial Cum Ticket Cler 2474 Accounts Clerk cum Typist 394 Junior Clerk Cum Typist 163 Trains Clerk 77 Grand Total (All RRBs) 3058 RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025 Pay Level in 7th CPC Candidates will get the posts wise pay level in 7th CPC as mentioned in the notification. You can check the detailed of the Posts wise Pay Level as given below- Name of Posts Pay Level in 7th CPC Initial pay (Rs.) Commercial Cum Ticket Cler 3 21700 Accounts Clerk cum Typist 2 19900 Junior Clerk Cum Typist 2 19900 Trains Clerk 2 19900